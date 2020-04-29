Quick links

'He's phenomenal isn't he': Premier League star gushes over Celtic player

Celtic hitman Odsonne Edouard has a fan in the Scotland international.

It looks like Odsonne Edouard's impressive performances for Celtic aren't going unnoticed down in the Premier League.

The French marksman has been linked with a move away from Parkhead in recent weeks, with Arsenal among those reportedly interested in the Hoops hitman.

Edouard has scored 28 goals across all competitions for Celtic this season and if not for the global health crisis, probably would've smashed Moussa Dembele's personal best of 32 goals in a season.

Norwich City defender Grant Hanley was born in Scotland and clearly keeps an eye on goings-on in the Premiership.

 

And the Dumfries-born star has admitted that Edouard is the Celtic player he would love to see join the Canaries, describing him as 'phenomenal'.

Speaking to Bhoys' captain Scott Brown, Hanley said: "Player-wise, I'd probably have to go with Edouard. He's phenomenal isn't he? His record speaks for itself."

Edouard is a phenomenal goalscorer in Scotland but it's always a risk as to whether Premiership players would perform in the Premier League.

Of course, the likes of Virgil van Dijk prove that once you're a class footballer, you're class in any division, and it'd be fascinating to see if the same applies to Edouard - and it very possibly might.

That's because the former PSG youth, who joined Celtic in 2017, is still only 22 and has the capacity to get a lot better.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

