'He's a machine': Lustig hails Celtic midfielder who 'keeps getting better'

Scott Brown is one of Celtic's most legendary captains.

Mikael Lustig has described former Celtic team-mate Scott Brown as a 'machine'.

The Sweden international spent seven years playing alongside the legendary Hoops captain at Parkhead, before leaving last summer.

Brown remains an integral part of Celtic's first team and if not for the global health crisis, might've been on the cusp of leading the club to a fourth successive domestic treble.

Neil Lennon's side were in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup and boasted a 13-point lead over Premiership title rivals Ranges, whom they beat in the final of the League Cup back in December.

Despite his advancing years, Brown, who turns 35 in June, shows no sign of slowing down.

And Lustig has told Celtic View that his old skipper just keeps getting better.

He said: "Scott’s a machine and he just keeps getting better. The thing with Broony is, if you see him in training every day, he’s always up there in every test, and he’s so fit.

"And he pushing 35 this year, but hopefully he can be there for another one or two years and be able to lift that 10-in-a-row!”

Brown, humble as he is, will tell you that he is by no means the best footballer that Celtic ever had, but he could be their best-ever captain.

If the former Scotland midfielder leads the Bhoys to 10-in-a-row then that achievement will be remembered forever and so too will the players - especially the man with the armband.