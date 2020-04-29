'He's a dream': Alli raves about Spurs teammate who's not played since January

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been ruled out with injury since January.

Dele Alli has told Copa 90 that Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is an absolute dream to play with.

Kane has been out injured at Tottenham since January, and Jose Mourinho’s side have seriously missed the England captain.

Tottenham’s form slumped in the weeks before the season was suspended, with their attacking threat seriously diminished.

Alli was forced to play out of position up-front for Tottenham in the absence of Kane and Son.

And Alli admits that his life is so much easier when Kane is in the team.

“For me he’s a dream as a 10,” Alli said. “He’s so clever and unselfish. He gets a lot of praise for the stuff he does on the ball but as a 10 when you’re defending and attacking, the work rate he has and his mentality it makes it easier for me, when he gets so many goals and is assisting.

“And when he’s got a finish like that it gives you a lot of assists, you’ve just got to give him the ball in the right area.”

Alli’s assist count has been hurt by Kane’s recent absence, as he still has only set up three Premier League goals all campaign to date.

When Kane was fit and playing for Tottenham, the Spurs forward had netted 17 goals in 25 games across all competitions.