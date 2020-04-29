'Hahaha bye bye': Some Arsenal fans react after latest Dani Ceballos update

Arsenal have had Dani Ceballos on loan for the season, but he has failed to really nail down a first-team place.

Arsenal fans feel that Real Madrid’s asking price for Dani Ceballos is far too expensive.

AS Sport suggest that Madrid have decided they would sell Ceballos to Arsenal for £43 million.

The Spaniard has been on loan at the Emirates Stadium this term, where he has shown quality in flashes.

But Arsenal supporters feel that Madrid would be over charging them for the playmaker.

I like Ceballos but I wouldn't pay 50 milli for him. Tops 30m-35m — Joe (@Cazolarr) April 28, 2020

. Hopefully Arteta doesn't even think about it!!! — arsenalmad79Reloaded (@arsenalmad37) April 28, 2020

Half of that would be pushing it — Darren (@DarrenArsenal1) April 28, 2020

Is he worth that kind of money? 30-35 would have been ideal — Pranav (@pranav_268) April 28, 2020

See ya & thanks . — Gooner Nick 10360 (@Gooner100360) April 28, 2020

Hahahahahaha bye bye — Jackthegooner (@Jack10Gooner) April 28, 2020

20mil will be a lot let alone 50m. The guy isn't providing assists or goals. All i see is a flair player — maska (@maska2316) April 28, 2020

Whether Arsenal will make a move to sign Ceballos on a longer-term basis this summer remains to be seen.

It is believed that the Gunners are working on a limited budget, so spending big on Ceballos may be inadvisable.

Ceballos has scored one goal and claimed two assists in his 24 appearances for Arsenal so far this term.