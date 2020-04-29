Quick links

'Hahaha bye bye': Some Arsenal fans react after latest Dani Ceballos update

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal
Arsenal have had Dani Ceballos on loan for the season, but he has failed to really nail down a first-team place.

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal

Arsenal fans feel that Real Madrid’s asking price for Dani Ceballos is far too expensive.

AS Sport suggest that Madrid have decided they would sell Ceballos to Arsenal for £43 million.

 

The Spaniard has been on loan at the Emirates Stadium this term, where he has shown quality in flashes.

But Arsenal supporters feel that Madrid would be over charging them for the playmaker.

Whether Arsenal will make a move to sign Ceballos on a longer-term basis this summer remains to be seen.

It is believed that the Gunners are working on a limited budget, so spending big on Ceballos may be inadvisable.

Ceballos has scored one goal and claimed two assists in his 24 appearances for Arsenal so far this term.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

