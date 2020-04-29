Guillem Balague shares what he's heard about Werner joining Liverpool

The German has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool.

Guillem Balague has revealed that he just can't see how Liverpool are going to sign Timo Werner.

The RB Leipzig attacker has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in recent months.

Last week, Sky Sports reported that Liverpool were ready to activate the star's £52 million release clause, and that the player himself wanted the transfer to materialise.

Balague has been told by unnamed sources that the Reds feel as if Werner would adapt 'very well' to life on Merseyside but, with many clubs around Europe being hammered financially by this ongoing health crisis, the Spanish journalist can't see how Jurgen Klopp is going to afford him.

He told his YouTube channel: "What I was told before the pandemic was that Liverpool were monitoring the likes of Timo Werner and he'd adapt to Liverpool very well.

"But he wasn't someone they made an offer. That's where I left it. It was the beginning of March when I heard about it and there was no offer. I just don't see how this [Werner to Anfield] can happen."

Do Liverpool even need him? Well, not exactly.

Sure, Klopp would find it hard to say no, but where does Werner even fit in? He isn't going to play regularly ahead of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane or Mo Salah.

In these difficult times, are the Premier League leaders really going to splurge over £50 million on a player that might qualify as more of a want than a need? Probably not.