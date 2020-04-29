Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Guillem Balague shares what he's heard about Werner joining Liverpool

Shane Callaghan
Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The German has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Guillem Balague has revealed that he just can't see how Liverpool are going to sign Timo Werner.

The RB Leipzig attacker has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in recent months.

Last week, Sky Sports reported that Liverpool were ready to activate the star's £52 million release clause, and that the player himself wanted the transfer to materialise.

Balague has been told by unnamed sources that the Reds feel as if Werner would adapt 'very well' to life on Merseyside but, with many clubs around Europe being hammered financially by this ongoing health crisis, the Spanish journalist can't see how Jurgen Klopp is going to afford him.

 

He told his YouTube channel: "What I was told before the pandemic was that Liverpool were monitoring the likes of Timo Werner and he'd adapt to Liverpool very well.

"But he wasn't someone they made an offer. That's where I left it. It was the beginning of March when I heard about it and there was no offer. I just don't see how this [Werner to Anfield] can happen."

Do Liverpool even need him? Well, not exactly.

Sure, Klopp would find it hard to say no, but where does Werner even fit in? He isn't going to play regularly ahead of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane or Mo Salah.

In these difficult times, are the Premier League leaders really going to splurge over £50 million on a player that might qualify as more of a want than a need? Probably not.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch