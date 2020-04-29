Guillem Balague shares what he's heard about Liverpool's chances of signing £250m star

Liverpool have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe has decided he wants to join Real Madrid.

Mbappe has become one of the world's top stars in recent years, and his goal record of 90 goals in 120 games since joining PSG in 2017 is ridiculous.

Mbappe is already a three-time league winner and an World Cup winner at the age of 21, and some now wonder whether he could end up leaving PSG for a new challenge.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the Frenchman of late, with Le10 Sport suggesting that Jurgen Klopp has contacted Mbappe's family to discuss a move.

Le10 also claim that Liverpool are laying groundwork now because they think they'll have a real shot at signing Mbappe in 2021, when it's more likely that he will move on.

The Mirror recently noted that Mbappe would likely cost £250million, making a move almost impossible this summer given the financial implications of the global pandemic.

Now, Balague claims that Liverpool do want information on a possible move for Mbappe, but the attack has already decided that he wants to join Real Madrid instead.

Balague believes a move to Real 'will happen', just not this summer, seemingly ruling out Liverpool's chance of luring him to Anfield.

“Liverpool, as always with a big club and with big players, they want to have information,” said Balague. “My understanding is that he has set in his mind to go to Real Madrid, he wants to go to Real Madrid, he has told that in the past and it will happen, but not this summer. We will have to see if Real Madrid will wait, depending how the financial situation of the club goes, if they will try to buy him next summer or wait until the end of his contract. In any case, nothing will happen to Mbappe this summer, that’s what I have been told by everybody I’ve asked,” he added.