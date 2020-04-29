Guillem Balague has good news for Tottenham - Our View

Ivan Rakitic has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in recent days.

Guillem Balague has claimed that a reported Tottenham Hotspur target is indeed for sale.

Mundo Deportivo in Spain reported last weekend that Spurs wanted to sign Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

The 32-year-old Croatia international has been a brilliant servant to the Camp Nou club over the past six years but has seen his playing time reduced in a big way, only managing 10 league starts this season.

The former Sevilla star is out of contract with the Liga giants next summer.

And Spanish football expert Balague has told his YouTube channel that Barcelona would like to sell him when the transfer window opens.

He said: "They [Barca] would like to sell Umtiti and Rakitic and raise money that way. They will try to get money from somewhere or make those swaps that I was telling you about."

This is good news for Tottenham, for two reasons.

Firstly, if the Lilywhites want to buy and Barcelona want to sell, it should, in theory, make negotiations go a lot smoother if it ever reaches that point.

And secondly, Rakitic, with only one year left on his contract and having turned 32 last month, really isn't going to command a huge transfer fee.

With the global health crisis hammering football clubs financially, Tottenham won't be in a position to spend big. Chairman Daniel Levy might have to resort of some bargain-basements signings.

And considering Rakitic is up for sale, he's right up Levy's alley.