Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Guillem Balague has good news for Tottenham - Our View

Shane Callaghan
Barcelona's Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic (L) vies for the ball with Valencia's Brazilian forward Andreas Pereira during the Spanish 'Copa del Rey' (King's cup) first leg semi-final...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ivan Rakitic has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in recent days.

Ivan Rakitic of FC Barcelona looks on during a training session at FC Barcelona Sports Centre on May 26, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

Guillem Balague has claimed that a reported Tottenham Hotspur target is indeed for sale.

Mundo Deportivo in Spain reported last weekend that Spurs wanted to sign Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

The 32-year-old Croatia international has been a brilliant servant to the Camp Nou club over the past six years but has seen his playing time reduced in a big way, only managing 10 league starts this season.

The former Sevilla star is out of contract with the Liga giants next summer.

 

And Spanish football expert Balague has told his YouTube channel that Barcelona would like to sell him when the transfer window opens.

He said: "They [Barca] would like to sell Umtiti and Rakitic and raise money that way. They will try to get money from somewhere or make those swaps that I was telling you about."

This is good news for Tottenham, for two reasons.

Firstly, if the Lilywhites want to buy and Barcelona want to sell, it should, in theory, make negotiations go a lot smoother if it ever reaches that point.

And secondly, Rakitic, with only one year left on his contract and having turned 32 last month, really isn't going to command a huge transfer fee.

With the global health crisis hammering football clubs financially, Tottenham won't be in a position to spend big. Chairman Daniel Levy might have to resort of some bargain-basements signings.

And considering Rakitic is up for sale, he's right up Levy's alley.

Ivan Rakitic of Croatia celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match between Argentina and Croatia at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on June...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch