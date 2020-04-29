Guillem Balague claims Spurs have made contact about signing £39m Barcelona player

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with both Arthur and Nelson Semedo.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur don't want Barcelona midfielder Arthur – but do want his teammate Nelson Semedo.

Last week, Mundo Deportivo claimed that both Tottenham and Inter Milan were interested in signing Barca midfielder Arthur, with Jose Mourinho allegedly a big fan.

Then, Sky Sports reported that Barcelona want Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, and had offered defensive duo Semedo and Samuel Umtiti in a swap deal.

There may well be scope for the two clubs to pull off some kind of deal this summer, but Balague has now offered some insight into the situation.

Balague claims that Spurs don't want Arthur at all, so that rumour has been shot down, but he could head to Inter as part of a deal for Lautaro Martinez.

He did though add that Ndombele was offered to Barca and they said no, whilst Tottenham actually do want Semedo, but no offer has been made for him yet even though they have asked about a deal.

“In terms of Arthur, let me tell you that it’s not true that Spurs want him, it’s not true,” said Balague. “It’s been put out there, but Inter is a different situation. Inter would like him to be as part of a deal for Lautaro Martinez.”

“Talking about Spurs, Ndombele has been offered to Barcelona, they said no to him, but Arthur was not wanted by Spurs. What Spurs want is a right back, and they asked for Semedo - again, somebody that is for sale at Barcelona - but no offer has been received,” he added.

Spurs certainly need another right back to offer cover and competition for Serge Aurier, and Semedo is surely a name well-known to his compatriot Jose Mourinho.

He's quick and attack-minded, but may be a little too similar to Aurier in terms of his deficiencies, so it will be interesting to see whether Spurs push for him to sign given that SPORT claim Barcelona want €45million (£39million) for him.