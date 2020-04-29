Instagram: How to get the Find Out Your Genetic Heritage Filter on Instagram and TikTok

Have you ever wanted to find out what your genetic heritage is? Well look no further, because now you can with Instagram's new filter. But beware, there's a twist!

It seems like there's one type of filter that is getting really popular on Instagram right now, as everyone is turning to the social media app as a way of finding out exactly what their true nationality is.

We've already had the Ethnicity Filter which has been making its way round Instagram for weeks, and now there's a new one to add to the mix.

The Genetic Heritage Filter seems the same as the Ethnicity Filter to begin with, but just you wait because it's actually really hilarious. And people are even turning the Instagram filter into a TikTok challenge as well!

WARNING: Parents need to be aware of the Foreigner Challenge

What is the Genetic Heritage Filter?

The filter is one of Instagram's popular virtual reality filters. It begins by supposedly scanning your face in a very scientific way.

Then, it filters through lots of different nationalities, making you think it is going to stop on one of them.

But wait until the end because it's actually all a joke. The filter actually reveals your heritage to be of a certain animal, like a mole, a toad or a platypus, and then it warps your face so that you actually look like one!

TRY: TikTok's Edible Cookie Dough recipe

View this post on Instagram #geneticfilter A post shared by Aaron Spamm♈️ (@or.whateom) on Apr 28, 2020 at 5:20pm PDT

How to get the Genetic Heritage Filter?

Click on 'Your Story' at the top of your homepage.

Slide along all the filters to the last one, the picture of the magnifying glass.

Click on that and press the other magnifying glass in the top right hand corner to bring up the search bar.

Type the words 'Genetics Scanner' into the search bar.

Find the filter made by 'iamcraiglewis2'

Click on the filter and press 'Try it'.

Then place the filter onto your face and start recording to find out what your heritage is.

@rebekahharris_ So I’ve seen people doing the Genetic Heritage filter on Instagram and turning it into a Tik Tok so I thought I would try it to see the result... ##fyp ♬ Lose Control - Meduza & Becky Hill & Goodboys

People are using the Genetic Filter on TikTok!

Lots of people are also now using the filter on TikTok.

Unfortunately, you can't actually get the filter on TikTok, and everyone is filming the video on Instagram, saving it and then uploading it to TikTok as a challenge.

Maybe TikTok will have its own set of virtual reality filters one day, but for now you'll just have to stick to Instagram.