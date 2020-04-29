Final Fantasy VII Remake: Ultimania English translation confusingly addresses future changes

An English translation of the Ultimania book for the Final Fantasy VII Remake includes a confusing suggestion that there won't be more dramatic changes.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is reported to be the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive meaning lots of old and new fans have donned the upgraded hair and skin of Cloud. With everyone anticipating future episodes and the in-development part 2, an English translation for the game's accompanying Ultimania book has been found to include a confusing suggestion that there won't be more drastic changes to the original storyline.

There were concerns about the Final Fantasy VII Remake prior to its launch thanks to it taking part solely in Midgar, but Square Enix attempted to erase all anxiety by assuring fans that the first episode would be as big as a mainline entry. This ultimately turned out to be true with it being between 30-40 hours to complete, but there were a lot of notable changes that annoyed certain sectors of the fanbase.

While most of these massive changes came with its divisive ending (explained here), co-director Yoshinori Kitase has reportedly suggested in the Ultimania book that there won't be any more changes to the original storyline despite the first part's extreme differences.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake changes and differences

There are multiple changes and differences in the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Most - if not all - of these changes and differences for the Final Fantasy VII Remake come courtesy of the Whispers of Fate (a.k.a. the dementors from Harry Potter).

These newly introduced pains in the backside prevent Cloud and his friends from being able to change their destiny by discovering some vital information or by saving a friend who had died in the 1997 original.

However, come the end of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, Cloud and his band of terrorists ultimately defeat these dementors and enter their own alternate timeline in which dead characters from the 1997 original and Crisis Core remain alive (or at least appear to be).

Yet, despite these changes which would suggest the remake is becoming its own commodity, Kitase has confusingly suggested that the original storyline will be maintained.

FF7R English translation of Ultimania book

There's an English translation of the Ultimania book which suggests the Final Fantasy VII Remake will not drastically change the original's story.

This English translation of the Ultimania book is confusing as the Final Fantasy VII Remake intentionally changes a lot.

Co-director Yoshinori Kitase's translation comes courtesy of Twitter user aitaikimochi and is as follows:

"We’re not drastically changing the story and making it into something completely different than the original. Even though it’s a Remake, please assume the story of FF7 will continue as FF7 always has."

The Twitter user specifically notes that this quote pertains to what's to come in future episodes as opposed to what happened in part one.

It's understandably confusing because the suggestion that the story will continue as usual raises massive questions about why the Whispers of Fate were included at all. Not only that, but how can it continue as usual when previously dead characters are alive?

Just to hazard a guess, it's possible that Kitase means that there will be changes but that players will still visit the same locations and come across the same characters who are yet to be greeted like Yuffie and Cid.

This rationale would suggest that future episodes will follow the same trajectory of the original plot, but that there will be significant changes here and there in regard to the fate of characters.

The above suggestion is supported by Tetsuya Nomura who has teased that old-school fans only think they know what's coming next.