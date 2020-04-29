Extracurricular: Cast of Korean Netflix drama, previous roles and Instagram

Over the past few years, Netflix has produced some excellent Korean dramas, from Kingdom to Itaewon Class and their latest series, Extracurricular is no exception.
Centred around a group of ambitious students who become involved in a series of escalating crimes as a way to pay for university, Extracurricular features two of Korea’s most popular young actors.
Meet the Extracurricular cast
- Nam Yoon-soo as Gi Tae
- Park Joo-hyun as Bae Gyu-ri
- Choi Min-soo as Lee Wang-cheol
- Park Hyuk-kwon as Jo Jin-woo
- Kim Yeo-jin as Lee Hae-gyung
- Im Ki-hong as Dae Yeol
- Kim Dong-hee as Oh Ji-soo
- Jung Da-bin as Seo Min-hee
Kim Dong-hee as Oh Ji-soo
At 20 years old, Kim Dong-hee is one of South Korea’s fastest rising actors, only making his onscreen debut in 2018.
Dong-hee is best known for his role as Jang Geun-soo in Netflix’s hugely popular series Itaewon Class which aired earlier this year. He is also known for his roles in Sky Castle as Cha Seo-jun (2018) and in the popular web-series A-TEEN as Ha Min (2018-19).
Last year, Dong-hee won the ‘Rising Star’ accolade at the Brand of the Year Awards and will move to the big screen in late 2020 when he stars in the much-anticipated Mathematician in Wonderland.
Kim Dong-hee takes the lead in Extracurricular as Oh Ji-soo.
Instagram @Kim_d.he
Jung Da-bin as Seo Min-hee
Despite also being just 20 years old, Jung Da-bin is the one of the most experienced actors in Extracurricular, with more than 15 years’ experience in front of the camera.
She first gained fame in 2003 as a commercial model for Baskin Robins, which led to her being widely-recognised as the ‘Ice Cream Girl’.
Da-bin went on to debut in the drama Wonderful Life as Han Shin-bi when she was only five years old. Since then, she has starred in shows such as Store Struck By Lightning (2013-14), Flowers of the Prison (2016)and Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People (2017).
She won the 2016 MBC Drama ‘Best Young Actress’ award and stars as Seo Min-hee in Extracurricular.
Instagram @jungdabiny
