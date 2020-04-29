Quick links

'Dont want him': Some Liverpool fans react after hearing Klopp wants 19-goal striker

Liverpool fans show their support prior to the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool are being linked with Monaco attacker Wissam Ben Yedder.

Wissam Ben Yedder of AS Monaco during the French League 1 match between Paris Saint Germain v AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes on January 12, 2020 in Paris France

Liverpool may be in the market for a new striker this summer, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino needing some support in the final third.

A host of names have been linked with moves to Anfield, from Timo Werner to Victor Osimhen, and even Milot Rashica and Kylian Mbappe as Jurgen Klopp chases a new hitman.

A surprise link emerged earlier this week though, as L'Equipe reported that Liverpool are in the race to sign Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder.

 

It's claimed that Arsenal and Tottenham are also in the race to sign Ben Yedder, but Liverpool are firmly in the battle as they pursue striking targets.

Ben Yedder, 29, has been superb for Monaco this season having hit 19 goals and nine assists, and Monaco may be forced to sell this summer to raise funds.

The diminutive attacker is quick and skilful, but plays as more of a poacher; something Liverpool don't really use as things stand with Firmino playing more as a false nine.

Monaco's French forward Wissam Ben Yedder celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Nice against Monaco on March 7, 2020 at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice,...

Liverpool fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with the majority of fans saying 'no thanks' to the idea of Ben Yedder joining, preferring RB Leipzig's Timo Werner.

Others think that Ben Yedder is a good player with real quality in front of goal, but just don't think that Liverpool will pay big money for a striker approaching 30 this summer...

