'Dont want him': Some Liverpool fans react after hearing Klopp wants 19-goal striker

Liverpool are being linked with Monaco attacker Wissam Ben Yedder.

Liverpool may be in the market for a new striker this summer, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino needing some support in the final third.

A host of names have been linked with moves to Anfield, from Timo Werner to Victor Osimhen, and even Milot Rashica and Kylian Mbappe as Jurgen Klopp chases a new hitman.

A surprise link emerged earlier this week though, as L'Equipe reported that Liverpool are in the race to sign Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder.

It's claimed that Arsenal and Tottenham are also in the race to sign Ben Yedder, but Liverpool are firmly in the battle as they pursue striking targets.

Ben Yedder, 29, has been superb for Monaco this season having hit 19 goals and nine assists, and Monaco may be forced to sell this summer to raise funds.

The diminutive attacker is quick and skilful, but plays as more of a poacher; something Liverpool don't really use as things stand with Firmino playing more as a false nine.

Liverpool fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with the majority of fans saying 'no thanks' to the idea of Ben Yedder joining, preferring RB Leipzig's Timo Werner.

Others think that Ben Yedder is a good player with real quality in front of goal, but just don't think that Liverpool will pay big money for a striker approaching 30 this summer...

Not now ..timooo please.. not ben — Mody,seina, Tofa7a (@Sar7anShokry) April 28, 2020

No thanks — jake (@jaketay88907204) April 28, 2020

No don't want him — Ben (@BenMars13105432) April 28, 2020

Good player and scores goals. — Wayne Taylor-Vicary (@VicaryWayne) April 29, 2020

Liverpool ARENT going to spend £40m on a 29 yo — Wares_Marty? (@marty_wares) April 29, 2020

This aint it — Since1995 (@Since199517) April 29, 2020

He is actually class. Would take him as a back-up. He has 18 goals this season so a decent option. — Tom Bartlett (@BartersLFC) April 29, 2020