'Don't go to Newcastle': £170k-a-week star told to reject Magpies move

Premier League giants Newcastle United have reportedly identified PSG legend Edinson Cavani as a potential marquee signing at St James' Park.

Edinson Cavani would be better off rejecting the ambitious Newcastle United in favour of a move to European giants Real Madrid, former Uruguay international Dario Silva has told Il Posticipo.

The prospect of challenging the 13-time continental champions for the signature of a truly world-class centre-forward would have felt like little more than a pipe dream of Newcastle fans this time last month.

But with The Magpies on the verge of being taken over by a Saudi billionaire, everyone on Tyneside can be forgiven for dreaming big these days.

A flurry of big-name players have already been tipped to done the black and white stripes next season with Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time record goalscorer, reportedly in Newcastle’s sights if Foot Mercato is to be believed.

The chance to finally prove himself in the Premier League might appeal to the £170,000-a-week goal-machine as he enters the autumn of his career, particularly as a sleeping giant begins to twitch at last after a decade-long slumber.

But Silva, the former Portsmouth and Sevilla frontman, obviously believes his countryman should aim a little higher.

“I dream of seeing Cavani at Real Madrid. I hope you don't go to Newcastle,” he says.

At the age of 33, Cavani would surely be temoted by a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to don the gleaming white of Los Blancos. But bigger and better players than him have been subject to jeers, rather than cheers, from an unforgiving Bernabau ‘fanbase’.

If Cavani is tempted by a move to England’s north east instead, he would be greeted with something approaching ‘Messiah-like’ status from day one.