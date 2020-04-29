Agent responds to Everton and Tottenham's links with £13m ace, makes PL claim

Carlo Ancelotti's Toffees and Jose Mourinho's Spurs are reportedly keen to bring Strasbourg's Ligue 1 star Mohamed Simakan to the Premier League.

Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan has offers on the table from Premier League clubs, the defender’s agent has told Calciomercato amid speculation linking him with a £13 million move to Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

A Marseille-born 19-year-old is unlikely to be the last talented centre-half to be mentioned as a potential target for Spurs and The Toffees this summer.

As you all know, Jan Vertonghen is due to become a free agent in July and Jose Mourinho faces one hell of a challenge replacing a long-serving club legend in North London.

Everton, meanwhile, are hedging their bets despite suggestions that a deal for Lille powerhouse Gabriel Magalhaes is quite the way down the line. RMC claims that Simakan, less than 20 appearances into his club career, is already a target for two of the most historic clubs situated on the other side of the Channel. And it seems there is more to this than idle paper talk.

"There are many clubs interested in Simakan since last winter: French, Italian, German, English and Spanish teams,” Badou Sambague says.

“But Mohamed is not in a hurry, he knows he must always take one step at a time in an intelligent way. I'm not sure of the conditions under which Strasbourg is willing to sell him because they believe in him a lot and therefore it won't be easy to convince them to sell.

“In which league would he prefer to play? The team’s project is important: it can be in Serie A , in the Bundesliga or in the Premier League.”

Calciomercato adds that AC Milan have already made a £13 million offer for Simakan. And, crucially, Sambaque points out that the presence of one of the most legendary defenders in world football on the Milan board, a certain Paolo Maldini, could lure his in-demand client to the San Siro.