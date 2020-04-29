Devs: Who plays Sergei? Actor's age, Instagram and previous roles

Devs is making such an impression on viewers, but who plays Sergei?

Few filmmakers demanded our attention across the last decade quite like Alex Garland.

We had the likes of Robert Eggers arrive on the scene with The Witch, Ari Aster with Hereditary, and while these are great debuts, we'd argue that Garland's first directorial feature displayed the most promise of these widely celebrated efforts.

He returned with his sophomore effort - Annihilation - in 2018, which cemented him as one of the most ambitious emerging filmmakers in recent memory, approaching bold sci-fi concepts that most genre filmmakers would simply dismiss or shy away from.

Now, he has stepped into the realm of television with Devs and it's hardly surprising that a cast of terrific actors hopped aboard. Starring, we have Nick Offerman, Sonoya Mizuno, Alison Pill and more...

Devs: Who plays Sergei?

In the TV mini-series Devs, Sergei is played by Karl Glusman.

The 32-year-old American actor delivers a great performance, and Showbiz Junkies notes that he provided insight into the series during their roundtable interview at New York Comic-Con.

Weighing in on why the series resonated with him, he expressed: "...at its core the piece is about relationships and loss and love,” offered Glusman. “Those are the things that I think most viewers will be able to attach themselves to, relate to. There are still things I can’t wrap my head around while I was hanging around for seven months. But the relationships, that’s the stuff that affects me.”

We're sure many of you will agree.

Karl Glusman: Previous roles

Reflecting on Karl's career so far, it's worth mentioning that he has arguably starred in some of the best films of the 2010s.

According to IMDb, he first appeared on screens in the 2008 film The Iconographer (he played Grown up saved infant / Young thug) which tells the story of estranged brothers caught up in a love triangle.

In 2011 he provided the voice of Takao across a number of Eternal Quon projects, from The Ephemeral Petal to Eternal Quon. Other voice work around this time includes the TV mini-series No. 6 (Yoming) and 2012's Starship Troopers: Invasion (Gunfodder).

However, things really picked up in 2015. After starring in the horror-drama Ratter (Brent) he landed the lead role of Murphy in Gaspar Noé's Love. The controversial Argentine filmmaker's explicit feature divided critics and audiences but was celebrated by many of his fans. Karl gives a fearless and emotional performance which led to a wealth of opportunities working with other daring directors.

That same year he starred in Stonewall (Joe Altman) and Embers (Chaos), but in 2016 he starred in two of the most anticipated projects for cinephiles; Nicolas Winding Refn's The Neon Demon (Dean) and Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals (Lou).

In 2019, he also earned parts in such films as Wounds (Jeffrey), Lux Eterna (Karl) and Above Suspicion (Joe-Bea).

It's not all TV though, as he played Sam Duffy in the Netflix series Gypsy.

Follow Karl Glusman on Instagram

If you're a fan of Karl's work in Devs, or any other projects mentioned, it's worth following him on Instagram to keep up to date with forthcoming projects and so forth.

You can find him over at @karlglusman; he currently has 154k followers.

We hope you enjoy Devs!

