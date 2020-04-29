Dele Alli claims there's a team that Tottenham's players dislike even more than Arsenal

Arsenal have traditionally been Tottenham Hotspur's biggest rivals, but it may be that Chelsea have now taken that tag.

Dele Alli has told Copa 90 that Tottenham Hotspur’s players actually dislike Chelsea more than Arsenal.

Traditionally Arsenal have always been Tottenham’s biggest rivals, but in recent years the Lilywhites' games against Chelsea have generally been even more feisty.

The famous ‘Battle of Stamford Bridge’ lives long in the memory, but plenty of other clashes between Tottenham and Chelsea have been very aggressive.

And Alli admits that the Spurs squad feel that Chelsea are bigger rivals than Arsenal.

“I think if you ask the fans they will give you a different answer, but as players - the way things have been going with the league and the games - the rivalry with Chelsea is bigger than the one with Arsenal, because of what they have done to us in recent years,” Alli said.

“For fans it’s different, because the North London derby is massive, but as players I think it’s Chelsea.”

Chelsea have had the last laugh over Tottenham this season, as they have taken six points off them in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard’s side comfortably won at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and at Stamford Bridge, as the Lilywhites put in two poor displays.

Chelsea are the team that Tottenham have been chasing for much of the campaign as they have looked to break into the top four, but Jose Mourinho’s men have not been able to do so so far.

Spurs are currently seven points and four places behind Chelsea, with Premier League football suspended for the time being.