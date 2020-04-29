Is Deadly Premonition 2 a Switch exclusive? Will it come to PS4 and Xbox One?

Lots of PS4 and Xbox One gamers are asking if Deadly Premonition 2 is a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Deadly Premonition 2 was announced just last year and already it's been given a release date of July 10th. Unfortunately for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers though, it's only launching on the Nintendo Switch. While Sony loyalists will be busy with Ghost Of Tsushima, they and Microsoft gamers will still want to know whether Toybox's sequel is a timed-exclusive or a permanent one.

For those who don't know, Deadly Premonition 2 is a long-awaited sequel to a game that is largely remembered for being extremely goofy and so bad it's good. This original game came out back in 2010 and landed on both the Xbox 360 and PS3, but their soon to be replaced brethrens are set to miss out at launch for the bound to be whacky sequel.

If you're a fan of the original game but happen to have a PS4 and Xbox One instead of a Nintendo Switch, below you'll discover everything there is to report about the chances of it arriving on other systems at a later date.

Is Deadly Premonition 2 a Nintendo Switch exclusive?

Yes, Deadly Premonition 2 is a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

This means it'll only be playable on the handheld console which may not be entirely devastating for PS4 gamers who will finally get their hands on Ghost Of Tsushima.



However, while most Sony loyalists will predictably be busy with Naughty Dog's massively leaked sequel, there will still be PS4 and Xbox One gamers who want to know if Deadly Premonition 2 will ever release on their system of choice.

Will Deadly Premonition 2 be on PS4 and Xbox One?

Deadly Premonition 2 will not be on PS4 and Xbox One when it launches on July 10th.

The PS4 and Xbox One will not receive Deadly Premonition 2 at launch, but there is the possibility that Microsoft and Sony gamers could enjoy it at a later date.

Per Push Square back in September 2019, the co-founder of Rising Star Games, Brjánn Sigurgeirsson, said that the game is a "Switch exclusive at launch" and that they are "not discussing other platforms at this stage".

While this doesn't guarantee that the game will eventually become playable on PS4 and Xbox One, the use of "at launch" and "at this stage" does suggest that a later release on other systems is possible.