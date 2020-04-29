Coach claims coveted player Leeds dumped in 2017 now one of the best

Quick links

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Marco Silvestri has been linked with Everton and Southampton.

Former Hellas Verona assistant coach Mauro Carretta believes ex Leeds United goalkeeper Marco Silvestri is currently one of the best in Italy, Europa Calcio report.

Silvestri was in excellent form for Verona prior to the Covid-19 suspension.

According to Tuttomercatoweb. Premier League trio Everton, Southampton and Norwich City are all tracking him.

And Carretta told Europa Calcio how the former Leeds United man is proving to be one of the best in Serie A and highlights his Elland Road spell as an important factor.

“In my opinion, Silvestri is one of the strongest goalkeepers on the Italian scene and is proving it this year. Playing in England with Leeds was an important path for him,” Carretta explained.

“He is a very determined goalkeeper, of great temperament and with great personality as well as being a great worker. He always trains at his best, he is very brave. He is also very good with his feet.”

 

Leeds supporters may be a bit bemused by Silvestri’s sudden rise in Italy.

The 29-year-old signed for the Whites in 2014 during the chaotic Massimo Cellino era which saw plenty of personnel changes at Elland Road.

Silvestri spent his first two seasons at Leeds as the Championship club’s number one. However, in 2016-17, he lost his place to the experienced Rob Green.

In 2017, he returned to Italy with Verona, where he has since helped the side challenge in the top half of Serie A while an international call-up is on the cards.

