'Arsenal want him a lot': Italian journalist comments on £45m player

Thomas Partey has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks.

The likelyhood of Arsenal succeeding in their pursuit to sign Thomas Partey has been doubted.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the £45 million-rated Atletico Madrid midfielder, who has already had contact from the North Londoners [The Guardian].

But according to Mundo Deportivo, the Ghana international would prefer to sign a new contract with the Spanish giants and stay in Madrid.

However, a renowned Italian journalist has claimed that Atletico would be interested in selling Partey, providing that it was a straight sale.

And Gianluca Di Marzio has said that although 'Arsenal want him a lot', he questioned whether the Emirates Stadium club can afford him.

He said on Sky Sports News: "Arsenal want him a lot. Every Atletico Madrid player is in the market. So, it depends a lot on the offer. Atletico are open to selling every player if the offer is good.

"It also depends on budget - how much Arsenal can afford? And how much Atletico want?"

It's surprising that this one has so much legs, if'we're honest.

Arsenal have a huge wagebill - which includes Mesut Ozil on £350,000 per week - and with no Champions League football, and a sudden disappearance of match-day revenue, it does make you wonder just how Raul Sanllehi is going to stump up the reported £45 million needed to bring Partey to England.

And considering Atletico will only sell if the 'offer is good' according to Di Marzio, speculation on this should logically die down over the coming weeks.....not that it will.