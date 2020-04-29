Arsenal fans react to rumours about interest in Real Madrid defender

Do the Gunners really need another left-back?

ABC de Sevilla have claimed today that Arsenal are among other clubs interested in signing Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon in the summer.

The report claims that the Gunners are among Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain to have enquired about the defender's availability but there are multiple other clubs interested in his services.

Reguilon is a fantastic full-back in his own right and he has had a quality season on loan at Sevilla this term. The Spanish side are also interested in securing his services but Real Madrid aren't willing to discuss any deal until their pre-season starts.

The Gunners desperately need a defender in this summer transfer window but they are well stocked in the left-back position.

Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac are both capable of starting regularly for the Gunners while young Bukayo Saka has done incredibly well there despite it not being his natural position.

The economic implications due to everything that has been going on in the world will take its toll on most clubs and Arsenal are no different.

A central defender has to be the number one priority for the Gunners and it is likely that they will struggle to bring in a top player due to the financial problems.

Wasting money on a position where a new signing is not required makes no sense and Arsenal fans feel the same.

Here's how a few Gunners supporters reacted to the rumour on Twitter.

there's no logic, we already have Saka, Tierney and Kolasinac — Epidinemuri (@epidinemuri) April 28, 2020

He is good but we have tierney, saka and kolasinac there — ⚡Jade Nox⚡ (@JadeNox_) April 28, 2020

*needs cam cdm and rb* raul:lets get another left back — ⚪️ (@Clockend_Harry) April 28, 2020

We have Tierney so there's no need — Chris French (@archythegoon) April 28, 2020

Not a bad player but we’ve got saka, Tierney, Kolasinac (who would probably be sold if we got Reguilon) — SaucyAFC (@SaucyAFC) April 28, 2020

I would like this move a lot if we didn't have Kieran Tierney — Finley_Armstrong (@Finley_A20) April 28, 2020

No thank you. — Le Professeur (@TheWengerLegacy) April 28, 2020