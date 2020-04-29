Quick links

Arsenal fans react as £27m loanee Saliba returns early

Dan Coombs
New Arsenal signing William Saliba during a training session at London Colney on July 24, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
William Saliba's Arsenal career will now move forward.

Saliba William of Saint Etienne during the Ligue 1 match between Saint Etienne and Nice at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on May 18, 2019 in Saint-Etienne, France.

The Ligue 1 season ending early means one thing for Arsenal; William Saliba is heading to North London.

BBC Sport report that French authorities have declared the season in France is over.

 

This means Arsenal can recall William Saliba from the season long loan which St Etienne insisted upon as part of the £27 million agreement to sell him.

Saliba's St Etienne finished in 17th place, one place above the drop zone, although whether relegation will go ahead is yet to be confirmed.

The young defender is rated as one of Europe's best defenders, and he is seen by Arsenal fans as their own saviour in a problem position.

New Arsenal signing William Saliba during a training session at London Colney on July 24, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Still only just 19, Saliba has made 17 appearances this season in total for his club.

It is unlikely Saliba would be able to play for Arsenal if the season resumes, even if the current campaign is extended beyond June 30.

Even so, just to have him back at London Colney is a boost for the Gunners as it will allow him to get to know his teammates better and familiarise himself with his new home.

Here is a look at how Arsenal fans reacted to the news on Twitter...

