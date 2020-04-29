Arsenal fans react as £27m loanee Saliba returns early

William Saliba's Arsenal career will now move forward.

The Ligue 1 season ending early means one thing for Arsenal; William Saliba is heading to North London.

BBC Sport report that French authorities have declared the season in France is over.

This means Arsenal can recall William Saliba from the season long loan which St Etienne insisted upon as part of the £27 million agreement to sell him.

Saliba's St Etienne finished in 17th place, one place above the drop zone, although whether relegation will go ahead is yet to be confirmed.

The young defender is rated as one of Europe's best defenders, and he is seen by Arsenal fans as their own saviour in a problem position.

Still only just 19, Saliba has made 17 appearances this season in total for his club.

It is unlikely Saliba would be able to play for Arsenal if the season resumes, even if the current campaign is extended beyond June 30.

Even so, just to have him back at London Colney is a boost for the Gunners as it will allow him to get to know his teammates better and familiarise himself with his new home.

Here is a look at how Arsenal fans reacted to the news on Twitter...

League 1 will not start again this season. You know who is coming to London soon #saliba #afc pic.twitter.com/hfYmzXggwG — PassionateGunner (@10Tolis10) April 28, 2020

Ligue 1 & Ligue 2 have officially been made null & void after the French Prime Minister has banned all sports in France until September!



Saliba is home! ⚪️ #Arsenal #Saliba pic.twitter.com/NYeQtskMQl — AFCMarcus (@AFCMarcus) April 28, 2020

Welcome to Arsenal William Saliba... Again. — On Me Head Son! (@Danielfloyd1981) April 28, 2020

William Saliba, the Mbappé of defenders is back home. #COYG pic.twitter.com/apD4FUsHuu — Aadoo Di Ozzo (@_Aadoo) April 28, 2020

Actually buzzing to see Saliba in the famous red and white one player I'm really excited about — auSAMeyang COYG (@smeagol_11) April 28, 2020