'Anything's possible': Agent asked if Arsenal will sign his £120k-a-week client

Chelsea could be about to lose Willian when the Brazil star's contract expires - but will he stay in the Premier League and join Mikel Arteta's Gunners?

Arsenal might just have a trick up their sleeve as the battle to sign Chelsea winger Willian threatens to bubble over – and not just because the Brazilian is desperate to avoid uprooting his family from their London home.

Willian’s agent, the influential Kia Joorabchian, has never hid his love of all things Arsenal. And while that enough is not alone to suggest the veteran winger is guaranteed to start next season in red and white, the presence of Edu Gaspar on the Gunners board is likely to be key to any negotiations.

After all, Edu, the former Brazil international, has an excellent relationship with Jooarabchian.

It is no coincidence that two Brazilians signed for Arsenal since last summer either (David Luiz and Gabriel Martinelli) while Pablo Mari arrived from Flamengo in January. Cedric Soares, the on-loan right-back, is another of the Iran-born businessman's clients.

Joorabchian has been pulling the strings in Brazil for years now and his influence in the South American nation appears to be influencing Arsenal’s transfer policy.

But what did the man himself say when asked by Sky Sports about a deal that would see Willian join the growing Samba contingent in North London?

“Anything is possible,” Joorabchian said, before once again making clear his admiration for one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Sharing a bed with one of the world’s most influential agents is a dangerous game – just ask a Manchester United side who have grown sick and tired with Mino Raiola’s sniping from afar.

But the Joorabchian-Edu axis might just give Arsenal a clear advantage in the chase for Willian’s £120,000-a-week signature.