Agent says club have agreed to sell reported Everton and Tottenham target

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on January 11, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Premier League trio Everton, Spurs and Leicester City reportedly want to sign Angers' Ligue 1 midfielder Baptiste Santamaria.

Angers' French midfielder Baptiste Santamaria celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 Football match between SCO Angers and FC Metz, on August 24, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target Baptiste Santamaria will be allowed to move on from Angers this summer with the midfielder’s agent claiming that the Ligue 1 side have already agreed to let their star man go (Si Gonfia La Rete on Radio Marte, 28 April, 6.30pm).

Statistics do not always tell the full story but, when it comes to Santamaria, the numbers offer an explanation as to why he is turning heads all over Europe.

The 25-year-old Frenchman covers more ground per game than almost any other player in Ligue 1 while averaging 3.3 successful tackles across every 90 minute outing. No wonder, then, that some have labelled him ‘the new N’Golo Kante’.

A Leicester City side who brought a then-unknown Kante to the Premier League five years ago are unsurprisingly interested in Santamaria, according to The Express. The Foxes will face competition for Everton and Tottenham, however, for a former France U20 ace who would cost a bargain £13 million.

“In the next transfer market, we have the word of the (Angers) president that we will be allowed to leave,” says agent Yves Le Mee, who says Napoli want his in-demand client.

Said Chabanne, President of Angers, celebrates the victory with Baptiste Santamaria of Angers during the Ligue 1 match between Angers and Nantes at Stade Jean Bouin on January 20, 2019

 

“I hope Santamaria can move to Italy because it is the most difficult championship in which he can grow the most. Baptiste, however, has a lot of interest (elsewhere), with the most important clubs in France setting their sights on him.”

Santamaria himself told Telefoot about a fortnight ago that his time at Angers had come to an end, admitting that he plans to test himself at one of the top clubs in European football.

Could he be the Idrissa Gana Gueye replacement Everton need? Or perhaps the sturdy ‘positional midfielder’ that Jose Mourinho’s Spurs are so clearly lacking?

Baptiste SANTAMARIA of Angers during the Ligue 1 match between Angers SCO and AS Saint Etienne on May 24, 2019 in Angers, France.

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

