'According to my sources': Di Marzio provides update on midfielder Liverpool reportedly wants

Liverpool are said to be keen on the idea of signing Aaron Ramsey from Juventus.





Gianluca Di Marzio has told Sky Sports that Liverpool target Aaron Ramsey won’t be leaving Juventus this summer.

Tutto Mercato Web had suggested that Liverpool were eager to snap up Ramsey in the summer, as they looked to bring the Welshman back to the Premier League.

However, Di Marzio claims that Juve have no interest in selling the central midfielder, who they only signed a year ago.

“According to my sources Ramsey will stay in Juventus and Turin. He is very happy in Turin with his family and Juventus is happy with him,” Di Marzio said.

“There are no deals with him potentially coming back to the Premier League. He’s in the planning of Juventus’s future.”

Ramsey could have been a good addition at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s side expected to look to improve their midfield over the summer.

Ramsey is proven in the Premier League and his ability to play across a range of positions in midfield makes him an appealing prospect.

The 29-year-old has endured a difficult first season at Juve, where he has only played 15 times, but it seems that the Italian club still have faith in him coming good.

Liverpool could, therefore, be on the look out for other targets, as Klopp’s men assess their options ahead of the summer transfer window.