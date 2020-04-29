Quick links

£63m player wants to join Everton - report

The Colombian reportedly wants a reunion with the Everton boss.

Colombian football star James Rodriguez attends a press conference in Bogota on December 20, 2018. (Photo by Juan BARRETO

Everton might've been given a major boost in their reported pursuit of James Rodriguez.

The 28-year-old Real Madrid playmaker has found himself on the Toffees' radar in recent months [El Desmarque].

And a new report from Spain indicates that the player himself might be keen on a move to Everton.

According to Sport, Rodriguez would 'welcome' the opportunity to play under Ancelotti at Goodison Park once again.

 

The Colombia international, a £63 million signing by Real in 2014 [The Telegraph], has previously worked under the veteran Italian coach during their time together at Bayern Munich.

Sport adds that Rodriguez has no future in the Spanish capital under Zidane, and that he'd be up for a reunion with Ancelotti, the coach who has 'understood him the best' in recent years.

Thing is, the Everton boss might prefer Philippe Coutinho.

They're both similar players and Ancelotti has reportedly insisted that the Merseyside club must sign the former Liverpool star [Sport], which might put Rodriguez in something of an awkward position.

The Premier League side won't be getting both but, if we're honest, either one might be able to propel Ancelotti's team to new heights.

Colombian football player James Rodriguez heads the ball during a training session at Metropolitano de Techo stadium on June 02, 2019 in Bogota, Colombia.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

