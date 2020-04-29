£17m reported Everton and Spurs tipped for big-club move, but there is a catch

Quick links

Arkadiusz Milik of SSC Napoli vies with Marash Kumbulla of Hellas Verona during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Hellas Verona at Stadio San Paolo on October 19, 2019 in Naples,...
Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Marash Kumbulla.

Marash Kumbulla of Hellas Verona during the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and Hellas Verona at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 19 October 2019.

Former Hellas Verona assistant manager Mauro Carretta believes reported Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target Marash Kumbulla is ready for a top club, Europa Calcio report.

The Verona defender has been a standout in Italy this season.

Everton are reportedly keen (TuttoNapoli), while Tottenham are accredited with an interest by Italian editorial FirenzeViola.

The Premier League duo, however, have competition for his signature. According to Hellas1903, Verona have already received a £17 million offer from Inter Milan.

Carretta tips Kumbulla for a big move this coming summer. However, the Italian coach warns that the defender is better to a three-man defence such as at Inter under Antonio Conte.

“Marash Kumbulla is ready for a great team. In matches against the big players of Serie A he was always up to date and has never suffered any footballer he has faced. In a top club, perhaps supported by a more experienced footballer, he can really make his mark,” Carretta explained.

“I would see him very well at Inter under Antonio Conte because he is more suitable, in my opinion, for a three-man defence.”

 

Carretta knows all about Kumbulla’s talents having coached the Verona U19s in 2017 before spending a year as the club’s assistant manager in 2018-19.

This season, Kumbulla has really taken off. He has averaged 1.8 tackles and 2.9 clearances per league game, while his pass completion rate stands at a decent 84.2% (Whoscored).

Everton are seemingly in the market for a new defender this summer, having conceded a staggering 46 Premier League goals in 29 games prior to the suspension.

Kumbulla, 20, has his entire career ahead of him and the Toffees must look at bringing in younger players and developing them at Goodison Park.

Spurs, meanwhile, will be in the market for a Jan Vertonghen replacement with the Belgium international set to leave Tottenham at the end of his contract this summer.

If either club are serious, they will surely have to make a move soon as a switch to Inter appears to be a very realistic possibility right now.

