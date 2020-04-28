Twitch: Fans react to gamer Alinity's suspension - "Punishment was too lenient!"

A social media war has started as people argue over how long users should be banned from the streaming website Twitch if they violate its terms.

Popular Twitch and Youtube gamer Alinity has been suspended from streaming on Twitch as she violated the website's terms and conditions.

Alinity has broken Twitch's rules many times in the past, but has never been punished like other Twitch streamers would be. As a result, this has started an internet storm as people think that she should have been banned for longer.

Are Twitch intentionally being too lenient on Alinity?

Who is Alinity?

Natalia Mongollon, better known as Alinity online is a gamer and YouTuber who often streams herself playing games on the online gaming platform Twitch.

The 32-year old from Colombia has gained over 300 thousand followers on Instagram, 125 thousand on Twitter 150 thousand subscribers on her Youtube channel.

Her most often played game is World of Warcraft, and she became popular due to her good looks.

Why was Alinity banned from Twitch?

During one of her live streams, Alinity flashed her nipple to viewers. This exposure was not done on purpose, as she accidentally lifted up her top whilst playing a game. However, this goes against Twitch's terms and conditions, and as a result she was temporarily suspended from the gaming website.

She took down the video immediately but then got into a twitter war with fans who didn't understand the difference between a permanent ban and a short term suspension.

Here we go boys and girls✨ #Alinity got temporarily suspended on #twitch. Although I still believe that she deserves to be permanently banned for all the rules she broke over the years. The moderators are clearly favouring her, because others would have long been banned by now. pic.twitter.com/IuKEVFlW3U — Hallo! Mijn naam is Frünna (@AltijdDromen) April 26, 2020

Fans are angry that Twitch only banned Alinity for 24 hours!

Usually, when people violate Twitch's terms and conditions they are suspended from the platform for three days. However, after Alinity accidentally exposed herself she only gained a 24 hour suspension.

Regular Twitch users have argued that this isn't fair, and believe Twitch favoured her over other streamers, perhaps as she has such a huge following.

Alinity has broken lots of Twitch rules in the past, but it often not punished for doing so. Many fans now think her account should be banned completely or she should be given a long term suspension.

this is twitch banning alinity pic.twitter.com/5VhM9tpf9A — EmphisiseSr (@Emphisise) April 28, 2020

Alinity decided to ban herself for 3 days

After seeing all the uproar on Twitter, Alinity decided that the best thing to do would be to ban herself for the three days that she should have been, and proceeded to not post any gaming videos for the next three days.

But Twitch did not decide to ban Alinity for longer despite the calls on Twitter for them to do so.

24 hours. Not long enough.

I'm actually trying to get it extended to 3 days. — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) April 26, 2020