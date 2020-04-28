BBC: Will there be a second series of Twin? Creator offers hope for Norwegian drama

The show has made a splash, but will there be a second series of Twin?

What has been the best TV series of the year so far?

It's a really tough one, with the likes of Netflix, Amazon and beyond unveiling some seriously great efforts over recent months.

However, there's no denying that the BBC is on a roll when it comes to bringing us some of the most engaging dramas of the year while dipping into some very ambitious genre work too; we're looking at you Devs!

The latest to captivate audiences is Twin over on BBC Four.

This Norwegian crime drama first premiered back in October 2019 over on NRK, but has only recently reached UK audiences thanks to the BBC. It was created, written and directed by Kristoffer Metcalfe and stars Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as identical twins, Erik and Adam.

The similarities are only physical though, as they couldn't be further apart. However, complications arise when one finds himself having to impersonate the other.

It's an engrossing premise and brilliantly orchestrated, but can we expect more?

Will there be a second series of Twin?

Currently, there is no news regarding Twin being renewed for a second series.

However, when asked in an interview with Nordisk Film & TV Fond about a second season, Kristoffer Metcalfe responded: "I see season 1 as the first act of a bigger story. But let’s see first how the audience reacts."

So, it's clear that he has more ideas going ahead and would be up for sculpting more episodes.

He also addressed the popularity of Norwegian TV drama at the moment, expressing: "It’s great. It all started with Nordic noir but the need to portray darkness is not so necessary for me, there is so much darkness in the outside world. It’s great that Norwegian drama can experiment with different genres today. This show is not really a crime story. It tears down the crime story. It’s time to find new areas and genres."

Considering the current pandemic, it's unlikely we'll hear of potential renewal anytime soon, as TV production is essentially at a standstill.

Fans praise Twin on Twitter

A number of audiences have already flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts and praise of the gripping series, with some also cherishing just how brilliant the BBC's output has been lately.

When considering renewal, it's always important to consider general viewer response. In this case, it's obvious that many would be happy to continue this story with more episodes.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Twin. BBC Norwegian drama. Excellent — Mike (@NeutronMike) April 25, 2020

Finished watching #twin on BBC 4. The acting was good, and the story grew on me after a while. Im so used to gruesome Nordic Noir that it took me a while to adapt tbh! — Bethan Sayed AM/AC (@bethanjenkins) April 26, 2020

Twin BBC 4 Saturday nights was the best since The Bridge; tense and brilliant! Would urge you to watch on catch up. — Sarah Louisa Collins (@SarahLouisaColl) April 25, 2020

I love TWIN on BBC Four. Swapped identity plot could become screwball but good writing/acting keep it noir. It’s making me ache for the sea, though. I’ve found the guesthouse on Sakrisøy - https://t.co/d1vO7ZhQ8t - and packed my imaginary bags. #travelfromhome #Norway — Marie Kreft (@mariekreft) April 23, 2020

Some great stuff from the BBC atm really enjoyed Twin, Devs and of course Killing Eve. Watched the first episode of Normal People tonight love a teenage angst story. pic.twitter.com/mBlIkYM9Qi — oliver chambers (@oliver_chambers) April 27, 2020

I absolutely love #Twin on BBC Four, it has been an incredible show. It got better and better as the series went on. Norwegian dramas are very good. Full of twists and turns, such a thrilling plot. I could go on but in in conclusion it is one of the best foreign language shows — GARETH REES (@gxrethrees) April 25, 2020

