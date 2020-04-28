BBC: Will there be a Normal People season 2? Director offers hope for more of Connell and Marianne

The BBC's Normal People may seem like a one-and-done series but the show's director has other ideas.

Normal People has finally arrived on BBC One and iPlayer and fans are already smitten with Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones as Connell and Marianne.

While BBC One viewers have just seen the opening few episodes at the time of writing, those watching on BBC iPlayer have been able to binge-watch the whole series.

Naturally, for those who have finished the series, questions are starting to be asked about whether or not the show could potentially be renewed for a second series.

Normal People on the BBC

Normal People arrived on BBC iPlayer on April 26th and was followed by its first appearance on BBC One on April 27th.

The series follows two teenagers, Connell and Marianne, and delves into their friendship and relationship as they grow closer and further apart over the span of secondary school and university.

Will there be a second series of Normal People?

It is unconfirmed whether Normal People will return for a second series.

However, it is somewhat unlikely that Normal People will be back on our screens for a second season as the TV series is based on one single book by author Sally Rooney.

If the show was to continue, it would be without the source material and, as the final few seasons of Game of Thrones showed, that's not necessarily the best idea.

Something that fans can take some degree of hope from is the fact that the book and TV adaptation have a hugely open-ended conclusion, meaning that if more was to follow, the story could go anywhere.

Normal People's director offers hope

Prior to Normal People's release on the BBC, Lenny Abrahamson, one of two directors to work on the series, revealed to the Radio Times that he hoped a second season would follow but with an added condition.

Lenny Abrahamson said: “I have a fantasy of doing a kind of ten year seeing where they are in ten years time sort of thing, if I’m not too decrepit at that point."

Perhaps a second novel from Sally Rooney could arrive in that time to provide the source material for another batch of episodes.

In a separate interview with the Radio Times, the two lead actors, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, both showed keen interest in reprising their roles as well.

If we do end up getting a second season of Normal People, it sounds as if it could be a while away yet.

Until then, Normal People continues to air on Monday Evenings on BBC One while the full 12-episode series is available to stream via BBC iPlayer.