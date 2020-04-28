Here's what order to watch The Conjuring movies in - the perfect marathon for horror fans!

Fancy a horror binge? Well, here's what order to watch The Conjuring movies in.

Which is your favourite film of The Conjuring series?

We'd wholeheartedly argue that 2013's The Conjuring still remains the most satisfying and impressive of the bunch. The impact it had on release was huge, and of course, it didn't take long for sequels and spin-offs to reach us.

Overall, there are seven entries in The Conjuring's cinematic universe, with an eighth set to make its way to us later on in 2020.

As they take place in the same universe, it's satisfying to watch them all in a marathon, but as you'll know, viewing them in order of release date doesn't exactly paint a chronological portrait.

So, if you're planning to sit down and indulge in a day or two of horror, we've got your back!

Here's what order to watch The Conjuring movies in

If you're up for watching The Conjuring films in chronological order, here's how to approach it:

Annabelle: Creation (2017) dir. David F. Sandberg

The Nun (2018) dir. Corin Hardy

Annabelle (2014) dir. John R. Leonetti

Annabelle Comes Home (2019) dir. Gary Dauberman

The Conjuring (2013) dir. James Wan

The Curse of La Llorona (2019) dir. Michael Chaves

The Conjuring 2 (2016) dir. James Wan

Now, what about The Conjuring 3?

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

That's right, the official title is The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

It's currently scheduled for release on September 11th 2020, but due to the current situation, there is the chance that we could see the film's theatrical release postponed.

Interestingly, James Wan is no longer in the director's chair, having helmed the two prior instalments. This time, we have Michael Chaves directing. Ring any bells?

Well, he directed the aforementioned instalment The Curse of la Llorona. So, he's already familiar with the series' tone and emphasis on scares. That being said, on the other hand, Patrick Wilson (who plays Ed Warren) has informed fans to expect something a little different this time around...

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga on The Conjuring 3

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Patrick expressed: "The process [of making the film] was fantastic, and it’s a much different feel. It’s still the same bones; it’s still very much Ed and Lorraine. Again, we are pushing our characters to places they haven’t gone, but the film will be a really nice addition because it’s definitely a different beast. Pun intended."

Of course, Lorraine Warren actress Vera Farmiga is also very enthusiastic about returning to explore the iconic screen couple: "...any day to pal around with this guy [Patrick Wilson] and goof around on set is a good day for me. And I do love playing this character, I really do. I do. This is a woman who is living her potential."

She added: "To be honest with you, in this climate of dissension and rancor and division, I love exhibiting their unity and their closeness and their togetherness. It’s something special for me.”

Well, it's something special for fans too. We can't wait to see it!

