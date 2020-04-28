What Nando's are open? Select restaurants trial delivery service

The restaurant chain has given fans an update, but what Nando's are open?

What are you missing most during lockdown?

Family? Friends? Cinemas? Pubs? Nando's? We bet a lot of you will be saying the last one.

The lockdown continues and it feels like ages ago when Boris Johnson made the pivotal statement addressing COVID-19. He informed us only to leave the home for work if absolutely necessary, shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible and exercise once a day, either alone or with members of our households.

As the weeks have dragged on, it's been hard not to crave food that we used to flock out to eat with friends and family.

You have the likes of McDonald's and Subway, but we all know that the top-tier food of choice is over at Nando's.

Lots of people have shared pictures of their attempts to imitate the look and taste of Nando's on social media, but nothing really comes close.

But, there's some good news...

What Nando's are open?

As highlighted by Manchester Evening News, listed below are the seven Nando's branches which have reopened for deliveries:

London - Clink Street

London - Camberwell

London - Canary Jubilee

London - Gloucester Road

Manchester - Fallowfield

Manchester - Printworks

Dublin – St Andrews Street

It's likely that more will reopen in due time if things go swimmingly with the above seven branches. Let's hope so!

Nando's offer COVID-19 update

Over on Twitter [see below], Nando's responded when asked if they had, indeed, decided to open some restaurants.

They tweeted: "We are offering Deliveroo via 7 restaurants that are currently open to support the NHS and local charities. This trial will be treated like a controlled experiment as part of our plan to reopen more restaurants as soon as it is safe to do so."

The earlier source also added that Nando's have added: "We are reviewing Delivery/Takeaway options for customers daily as per Government guidelines and this will be updated on the website as soon as we know more on the situation."

Nando's fans flock to Twitter

A number of Nando's fans have taken to Twitter to offer their excitement over resumed deliveries.

However, as you'd expect, those who don't live near a reopened branch are absolutely gutted. Check out a selection of tweets:

Nandos finally available for delivery — ‏ً (@cityboyhamz) April 27, 2020

nandos is back for delivery...only for it to not be available in my ends. pic.twitter.com/EBqKkY1mPZ — rvmus (@ryanramus) April 27, 2020

Nandos is available for delivery? — The People’s Creative (@milesxaddy) April 27, 2020

