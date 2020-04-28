What happened to P Louise? Influencer held at knifepoint in her own home

Everyone must be aware of the dangers of having an online following, after beauty Influencer P Louise was the victim of a targeted attack.

Being an internet Influencer is everybody's dream job right now, as making money from Instagram seems ideal. But whilst certainly having its benefits, being in the limelight online also has its downfalls.

Being a young girl who had grown up on a council estate in Manchester, P Louise thought that she had won at life, having gained a huge following online and started an enormously successful beauty business.

But being online has its risks, and there are always people out to get you, which is something she was soon to find out.

Who is P Louise?

Paige, better known as P.Louise online, is an Instagram influencer who has started her own online beauty empire. The 26 year old from Manchester has got a huge 350 thousand followers on Instagram.

When she was 20 years old she trained to become a makeup artist and now has her own successful makeup brand . In 2014, she also started the P.Louise Makeup Academy where she teaches courses in makeup, hair and non-surgical aesthetics.

What happened to Influencer P Louise?

During UK lockdown, Paige was held at knifepoint by an intruder in her own home. The British influencer told her fans on her Instagram story that three men in balaclavas had turned off her security system and come into her house demanding money.

Paige posted a photo of her smashed window and CCTV images, then proceeding to say that it was a "targeted attack" and that her and her brother had been "held at knifepoint with sledge hammers" whilst the robbers "smashed through my house and demanded more".

Who were the attackers?

She believes that someone close to her has set her up because she never reveals her home address to anyone, and there would be no way that anyone could find out where she lived otherwise.

She then finishes the post my saying she won't be active on her personal social media any more, and urges fans to come toward with any names as to who they believe the people in balaclavas were, and says "although they had balaclavas on I seen their eyes".

What was stolen from her house?

P Louise then finished her post by warning her followers to look out for two stolen Rolex watches being sold online, promising that if anyone sees them they will get a huge reward.