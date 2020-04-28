What happened in the first series of Blood? Here's a recap!

New episodes have begun airing on Channel 5, but what happened in the first series of Blood?

It's already been a great year for television but there are no signs of slowing as yet another fan-favourite returns to screens.

Blood is back on Channel 5 for a second season and some audiences are pretty surprised to see it back.

Written by Sophie Petzal, the series first arrived back in November 2018 and was met with high praise from general viewers who admired the strong sense of mystery sustained throughout.

Of course, it has been a while since the first season concluded and a great deal has happened since. Before checking out the new episodes, it's worth looking back and reflecting on the narrative events which came beforehand.

If you remember it being wrapped up, there's certainly a reason for that. However, the show has taken an interesting direction moving forward.

TIGER KING: Best meme yet explained

What happened in the first series of Blood?

Right, so let’s recap…

The first season centred on Cat (played by Carolina Main), who ventures back to her childhood home in Ireland after her mother, Mary, is pronounced dead. She suffered injuries resulting from a fall and everybody is satisfied that it was an accident, apart from Cat, that is.

Her suspicions fall on her father, Jim (Adrain Dunbar), who she feels is hiding the truth regarding what really happened. So, we begin Cat’s descent down the rabbit hole as she discovers there was, indeed, much more to it.

The plot thickens at the funeral when a relative is brought into the fold. Are they involved? Well, the finale reveals all!

In the last episode, we realise that Jim stole money from one of his patients - Rita - to help pay for the house and his wife’s nurse etc. However, Mary discovers the hidden money and confronts Jim.

Living with motor neurone disease, she urges Jim to help her end her life: “We both know what this thing does. We know how it ends. I'll be unable to move or speak or breathe on my own, I won't wait long for that to happen... It's my death and I believe I've been spared the last of my faculties this long so I can decide how and when it happens"

Of course, when this comes out, Cat is completely taken by surprise and feels tenderness for her father like never before. Nevertheless, Garda Breen works it out and arrests Jim right at the very end.

EXTRACTION: Get to know Randeep Hooda

Adrian Dunbar talks Blood season 2

In an interview with Assignment X, the interviewer addresses that season 1 had what can be considered a concrete ending, asking Adrian Dunbar what he thought when first approached with ideas for season 2.

He weighed in, expressing: "Yeah. I was thinking, 'Where are we going to go with Season 2 of Blood? Where do we start from?' I mean, I kept thinking that at the end of the first series that we should put something in that allows us to think, 'oh, Season 2’s going to come.' But you just thought, 'this guy’s going to get caught, and he’s going to get put in jail.' It’s illegal, what he did. But they cleverly decided to do a time jump."

He continued: "Season 2 starts over a year beyond when the incident happened, when the death occurred, so loads of things have changed. I think that’s useful sometimes for a series. But as regards to where it goes, and who it focuses on, that’s very clever. Sophie [Sophie Petzal, the series' writer] has decided to focus on the other daughter, and her story... so you’re seeing different elements of the family, and the father trying to deal with it..."

Adrian Dunbar discusses Jim's return in series 2 of #Blood. Starts Monday at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/yGDqraBjZs — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) April 22, 2020

Fans praise Blood on Twitter

A number of the show's admirers have flocked to Twitter to recommend Blood to their followers and comment on the season's great start.

We hope you're enjoying it too.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Series 2 of Blood starting on Channel 5 if you're looking for something gripping to watch. Series 1 was fabulous. — Coronavirus Free Zone (@ian_elstub) April 27, 2020

Wow that was awesome!!! Hands up who watched?? So different from the first series, and the best thing is we don’t have to wait a whole week for ep 2 as it’s on tomorrow! Yay!! *happy dance*#adriandunbar #blood #channel5 pic.twitter.com/WhRQBq39Wk — Adrian Dunbar Fans (@FansDunbar) April 27, 2020

Me, an idiot: but can series 2 be as good as series 1?

Me, at the end of S2 E1 #blood pic.twitter.com/eF84pq5u86 — Sarah (@CQEdinburgh) April 27, 2020

Me, drawing up a list of potential wrong ‘uns for Series 2 #blood pic.twitter.com/Ps5GBKzPXk — Sarah (@CQEdinburgh) April 27, 2020

SEE ALSO: Twin creator offers hope for s2

In other news, Alex Garland talks Devs finale.