West Ham fans react after hearing rumour about Alfredo Morelos

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos could leave Ibrox this summer.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is likely to be a man in demand this summer – and The Sun now claim that West Ham United want to sign him.

Morelos was something of a punt when Rangers signed him from Finnish side HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2017, but he has been a goalscoring sensation at Ibrox.

Subscribe

The Colombian has smashed 77 goals in 137 games for Rangers, including 30 goals last season and 29 this term before the season was suspended due to the global pandemic.

Morelos has though hit headlines for the wrong reasons over the last three years, as his disciplinary issues at Rangers have been well-documented, with a slew of red and yellow cards.

The 23-year-old will have big ambitions, and it's now believed that a Premier League move could be possible with Leicester City and West Ham both interested.

Rangers may need to sell Morelos to raise funds due to the pandemic, and West Ham certainly need another striker to support Sebastien Haller moving forward.

Morelos may fit that bill having scored so many goals for Rangers, but West Ham fans don't seem too keen on the idea of signing him this summer.

Some West Ham fans on Twitter have major concerns about Morelos and his disciplinary issues, and believe that he just isn't worth the money needed to sign him due to his short fuse and the fact that the Premier League is a huge step up from football in Scotland...

I'm very dubious about going him he could spend more time off the pitch than on & the premier league is at a completely different level no disrespect to the Scottish league he would in my opinion get very frustrated but he has that fire in his belly I like in a player — Peter Deasy (@PeterDeasy1) April 26, 2020

Anyone can score in that league — David Hammer (@Dave49Hammer) April 26, 2020

Alfredo Morelos is a striker PL clubs, especially West Ham, need to steer clear of - clear issues on the field with the amount of red cards he receives every season. His goal ratio is impressive, however, the difference between the PL and Scottish football is incomparable. — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) April 26, 2020

Let Leicester have him !!!!! Terrible disciplinary record not worth the money — daniel pyke (@DanPyke91) April 26, 2020

Please god no — Chris Bradley (@chrisbradley1) April 26, 2020

Just when you couldn’t imagine things get any worse — CanadianHammer (@WestHamCanada) April 25, 2020

Liability — Marcus Rowswell (@MarcusRowswell) April 26, 2020

My old gran can score 29 goals in the SPL!! — Lord of Glencoe (@andyrayner9) April 25, 2020

Definitely wouldn’t mind us signing Morelos, SPL is awful but he’s showed he can score goals in Europe this season. Never scored a goal against Celtic though, like his play style but this is presumably a very weak rumour. He will end up somewhere other than Rangers soon for sure pic.twitter.com/X1FM94XCw9 — West Ham Stuff (@WestHamStuff) April 27, 2020