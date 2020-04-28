Quick links

Rangers

West Ham United

Premier League

Scottish Premiership

West Ham fans react after hearing rumour about Alfredo Morelos

Olly Dawes
West Ham fans celebrate theior win over Manchester United outside the Boleyn Ground, the Home of West Ham United football club on May 10, 2016 in London, England. Tonights Premier League...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos could leave Ibrox this summer.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers in action during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Glasgow,...

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is likely to be a man in demand this summer – and The Sun now claim that West Ham United want to sign him.

Morelos was something of a punt when Rangers signed him from Finnish side HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2017, but he has been a goalscoring sensation at Ibrox.

Subscribe

The Colombian has smashed 77 goals in 137 games for Rangers, including 30 goals last season and 29 this term before the season was suspended due to the global pandemic.

 

Morelos has though hit headlines for the wrong reasons over the last three years, as his disciplinary issues at Rangers have been well-documented, with a slew of red and yellow cards.

The 23-year-old will have big ambitions, and it's now believed that a Premier League move could be possible with Leicester City and West Ham both interested.

Rangers may need to sell Morelos to raise funds due to the pandemic, and West Ham certainly need another striker to support Sebastien Haller moving forward.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers reacts after his team score during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Morelos may fit that bill having scored so many goals for Rangers, but West Ham fans don't seem too keen on the idea of signing him this summer.

Some West Ham fans on Twitter have major concerns about Morelos and his disciplinary issues, and believe that he just isn't worth the money needed to sign him due to his short fuse and the fact that the Premier League is a huge step up from football in Scotland...

West Ham fans celebrate theior win over Manchester United outside the Boleyn Ground, the Home of West Ham United football club on May 10, 2016 in London, England. Tonights Premier League...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch