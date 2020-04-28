'Werner is better': Some Liverpool fans react as a new attacker is linked with Anfield

Liverpool are said to be keen on Lille forward Victor Osimhen.

Liverpool fans have suggested that they want Timo Werner over Victor Osimhen.

Le 10 Sport claim that Liverpool have made contact with Lille over potentially signing the forward this summer.

Osimhen has had a fine season in France, where he has netted 13 goals in Ligue 1.

The Nigerian forward has now attracted the interest of a range of Premier League sides, with Osimhen seemingly one of the most in demand players across Europe.

But Liverpool supporters feel that Werner would be a better addition this summer, and still are hoping that a deal for the German striker can be struck.

We aren’t signing another African forward in a afcon season — dean (@deanregan__) April 27, 2020

Nope need Werner — redman17x (@mikethevike79) April 27, 2020

If we can’t scrape our 50 mil for werner, we won’t be getting this guy, there asking for atleast 70mil — LewisYNWA (@LewYNWA) April 27, 2020

Personally think we should go for werner — Cian Jacob (@CianJacob1) April 27, 2020

@LFC it’s pretty clear to everyone that we all Werner.. come on guys — Ramone (@RamoneBC) April 28, 2020

He would be a good fit to Leicester City rather than us.

This summer we will be seeing more of a couple of bench transfer, one good player maybe

Like Adrian, minamino — dillipkumar (@bravedil) April 28, 2020

Werner is better and can play wide too — Ali Tamimi⚡️ (@AliTamimi104) April 27, 2020

Werner has been heavily linked with Liverpool in the build up to the summer with Klopp thought to be a big fan of the German international.

Werner is a different player to Osimhen, although they do both possess lightning pace.

Werner has hit 27 goals this term for RB Leipzig, making him one of the most clinical forwards in Europe.