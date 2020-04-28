Quick links

'Werner is better': Some Liverpool fans react as a new attacker is linked with Anfield

Liverpool are said to be keen on Lille forward Victor Osimhen.

Liverpool fans have suggested that they want Timo Werner over Victor Osimhen.

Le 10 Sport claim that Liverpool have made contact with Lille over potentially signing the forward this summer.

 

Osimhen has had a fine season in France, where he has netted 13 goals in Ligue 1.

The Nigerian forward has now attracted the interest of a range of Premier League sides, with Osimhen seemingly one of the most in demand players across Europe.

But Liverpool supporters feel that Werner would be a better addition this summer, and still are hoping that a deal for the German striker can be struck.

Werner has been heavily linked with Liverpool in the build up to the summer with Klopp thought to be a big fan of the German international.

Werner is a different player to Osimhen, although they do both possess lightning pace.

Werner has hit 27 goals this term for RB Leipzig, making him one of the most clinical forwards in Europe.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

