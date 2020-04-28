Tottenham fans excited by what £63m star has put on Instagram

Tanguy Ndombele has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are loving what Tanguy Ndombele has uploaded on Instagram.

The linked-away Spurs star is clearly aware of the speculation regarding his future, amid suggestions that Barcelona are keen to bring him to Camp Nou.

It's been a subdued first season for Ndombele at Tottenham following a £63 million switch from Lyon [Sky Sports], with a lack of fitness and form frustrating many fans of the North London club.

Last night, the 23-year-old midfielder uploaded a two-minute compilation of his best bits for the Lilywhites, alongside a caption that translates to 'Nothing to report'.

It's been considered a cryptic clue that he has no intention of leaving the club, and Tottenham supporters are excited by the hint on Twitter:

Oh my god Ndombele’s post on insta just sent my head — Arbeloa (@ArbeloaMehmeti) April 27, 2020

Ndombele shutting everyone down on insta, you love to see it. — Big Evil (@Yapptiestrap) April 27, 2020

HES STAYING — Luke (@thfclukee) April 27, 2020

praying he stays — Cameron (@thfccameron) April 28, 2020

That Ndombele Instagram video is unreal. What a player. Shame we didn’t get to see him more under Poch — A.Y. (@UTFReds) April 27, 2020

What Ndombele just uploaded to instagram, he’s a beast ffs we can’t let him go. — Daniel. (@Danderweireld) April 27, 2020

Such a baller. Will be immense for us when he's injury free and firing. — mawltea (@kombolgui) April 27, 2020

Pl isn’t ready!!

Mans beast — Ashish poudel (@aacs_thfc) April 28, 2020

Football London reported earlier this week that head coach Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff believe that Ndombele can develop into a world-class asset for the club.

His biggest obstacle is staying fit but, once he does, few would be surprised if the France international silences his doubters and thrives in the Premier League.