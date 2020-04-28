Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham fans excited by what £63m star has put on Instagram

Shane Callaghan
Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur signs a contract at Enfield Training Centre on July 02, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tanguy Ndombele has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur's French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele (L) and Tottenham Hotspur's Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez look on during the English Premier League football match between...

Tottenham Hotspur fans are loving what Tanguy Ndombele has uploaded on Instagram.

The linked-away Spurs star is clearly aware of the speculation regarding his future, amid suggestions that Barcelona are keen to bring him to Camp Nou.

It's been a subdued first season for Ndombele at Tottenham following a £63 million switch from Lyon [Sky Sports], with a lack of fitness and form frustrating many fans of the North London club.

Last night, the 23-year-old midfielder uploaded a two-minute compilation of his best bits for the Lilywhites, alongside a caption that translates to 'Nothing to report'.

 

It's been considered a cryptic clue that he has no intention of leaving the club, and Tottenham supporters are excited by the hint on Twitter:

Football London reported earlier this week that head coach Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff believe that Ndombele can develop into a world-class asset for the club.

His biggest obstacle is staying fit but, once he does, few would be surprised if the France international silences his doubters and thrives in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur's French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele (L0 vies with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves (C) during the English Premier League football match between...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch