What is the Timothee Chalamet TikTok Dance? Popular Call Me By Your Name scene has gone viral!

There's another dance challenge to try on TikTok, and this one is from a film.

American actor Timothee Chalamet has gone viral on TikTok after he appeared in the romantic-drama film Call Me By Your Name.

A popular scene of Chalamet dancing from the film is being shared all over the video sharing app, with people going crazy over his good looks and charm.

And now, the scene has even been turned into a dance challenge, as people are taking to TikTok to try and recreate his famous slow dance.

Who is Timothee Chalamet?

Timothee is an American actor famous for his role in the television drama Homeland in 2012.

The 24 year old from Manhattan, New York, started his acting career in short films and commercials, and made his television debut on one episode of Law & Order in 2009.

Since Homeland, he has appeared in bigger films including Men, Women and Children, Interstellar and Call Me By Your Name.

Timothee Chalamet has gone viral on TikTok

The popular actor went viral on TikTok after lots of female TikTok users began to circulate videos of him.

He gained huge popularity on the social media app after girls started sharing clips and photos of him from his films, expressing their love for him and the fact that they thought he was really good looking.

He has a very famous dance scene

Chalamet starred in the popular 2017 romantic-drama film Call Me By Your Name. In the film, there is a famous scene where he slow dances at a party.

The scene went viral over social media as fans shared the clip and became obsessed with Timothee's slow dancing.

The scene has been turned into a TikTok dance!

Everyone is now sharing the popular dance clip all over TikTok, with some people even recreating the popular scene themselves.

All you have to do is slow dance awakardly like Timothee does in the clip alongside the song Timmy Trend by Cassie. The sound can be found on TikTok if you want to give it a go yourself.