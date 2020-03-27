When will The Mandalorian episode 8 be on Disney+ UK? How many episodes explained!

The Mandalorian has finally arrived in the UK but fans are going to have to wait to watch each episode.

The people of the United Kingdom are renowned for their ability to wait patiently in queues. It's seen by many as a national skill to be proud of.

However, Star Wars fans, who have been waiting patiently for The Mandalorian since November, have been let down somewhat by the release schedule for the live-action Star Wars series now that it has arrived in the UK.

After episodes 1 and 2 released alongside the streaming service on March 24th, fans are going to be left waiting between episodes.

Episode 7 arrived on April 24tth but just when will Chapter 8 be available to watch?

READ MORE ON THE MANDALORIAN: When is The Mandalorian set?

The Mandalorian on Disney+

The Mandalorian first arrived on Disney+ in the US back on November 12th. It aired weekly until December 27th.

Now, after waiting several months, fans in the UK and Europe finally get the chance to watch after Disney+ launched on March 24th.

The series follows the titular Mandalorian, known as 'Mando,' as he works to complete bounty hunting assignments to make a living.

However, one particular job proves to be far more life-changing than he and a certain tiny green alien could have imagined.

When will episode 8 arrive in the UK?

Episode 8 of The Mandalorian will arrive on Disney+ on May 1st.

After the show's first two episodes landed on March 24th, the remaining episodes have been arriving weekly on Fridays.

The eighth and final episode of season 1, titled Redemption, continues right from where we left our intrepid heroes at the end of episode 7. Mando, Cara and Greef Karga are at the mercy of a huge platoon of stormtroopers, led by the menacing Moff Gideon, while the fate of the Child hangs in the balance after he was captured by Imperial scout troopers.

How many episodes are there in total?

Eight.

In total, the first season of The Mandalorian has eight episodes or chapters.

After episodes 1 and 2 were released on March 24th, the remaining episodes are all due to release on Fridays at 8am until the season finale arrives on May 1st.

Up next for UK viewers is episode 8, the final instalment in the series, which releases on Friday, May 1st.