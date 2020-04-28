Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Stats show that £12m Everton target could be better than Idrissa Gueye

Shamanth Jayaram
A general view of Goodison Park before the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on May 3, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A year after selling him, could Everton finally replace Idrissa Gueye?

Idrissa Gueye during English Premier League match between Watford and Everton at Vicarage Road, Watford, England on 09 Feb 2019.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain completed the signing of Idrissa Gueye from Everton for a fee of around £30 million last summer. (BBC)

The Senegalese international was arguably Everton's most consistent performer during his time at Goodison Park and replacing him was never going to be easy. 

Summer signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin has barely kicked the ball while Morgan Schneiderlin seems well past his best days. Fabian Delph isn't the answer either to the number six role either which makes that position a priority in the transfer window. 

 

The Sun have claimed that Carlo Ancelotti has identified AZ Alkmaar's Teun Koopmeiners as an option they can bring in this summer for just £12 million. 

The Dutchman could finally be the replacement to Gueye that Everton fans have been begging for and his stats this season shows why he is the complete package. 

Koopmeiners has 11 goals to his name despite playing in a number six position, 10 more than Gueye. The 22-year-old averages 1.4 shots per game and successfully wins at least one aerial duel every game - both superior to Gueye's numbers. (WhoScored)

The PSG man beats the Dutchman in tackles and interceptions per game but Koopmeiners averages higher number of passes, crosses and long balls per game than the former Toffees man. (WhoScored)

Teun Koopmeiners of AZ Alkmaar during the Dutch Eredivisie match between AZ Alkmaar v PEC Zwolle at the AFAS Stadium on February 23, 2020 in Alkmaar Netherlands

It is important to note that Koopmeiners is still only 22 years old and has a long way to go before he can be as good as or even better than Gueye. 

However, the fact that most of his stats are superior to Gueye is a fantastic sign and under Ancelotti, he will only get better. 

At just £12 million, the Dutchman would be a fantastic addition for Everton and signing him will finally fill the void that Gueye's departure left in the centre of their midfield. 

Teun Koopmeiners of AZ Alkmaar celebrates 0-1 during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Willem II v AZ Alkmaar at the Koning Willem II Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Tilburg Netherlands

 

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch