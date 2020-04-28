Stats show that £12m Everton target could be better than Idrissa Gueye

A year after selling him, could Everton finally replace Idrissa Gueye?

French champions Paris Saint-Germain completed the signing of Idrissa Gueye from Everton for a fee of around £30 million last summer. (BBC)

The Senegalese international was arguably Everton's most consistent performer during his time at Goodison Park and replacing him was never going to be easy.

Summer signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin has barely kicked the ball while Morgan Schneiderlin seems well past his best days. Fabian Delph isn't the answer either to the number six role either which makes that position a priority in the transfer window.

The Sun have claimed that Carlo Ancelotti has identified AZ Alkmaar's Teun Koopmeiners as an option they can bring in this summer for just £12 million.

The Dutchman could finally be the replacement to Gueye that Everton fans have been begging for and his stats this season shows why he is the complete package.

Koopmeiners has 11 goals to his name despite playing in a number six position, 10 more than Gueye. The 22-year-old averages 1.4 shots per game and successfully wins at least one aerial duel every game - both superior to Gueye's numbers. (WhoScored)

The PSG man beats the Dutchman in tackles and interceptions per game but Koopmeiners averages higher number of passes, crosses and long balls per game than the former Toffees man. (WhoScored)

It is important to note that Koopmeiners is still only 22 years old and has a long way to go before he can be as good as or even better than Gueye.

However, the fact that most of his stats are superior to Gueye is a fantastic sign and under Ancelotti, he will only get better.

At just £12 million, the Dutchman would be a fantastic addition for Everton and signing him will finally fill the void that Gueye's departure left in the centre of their midfield.