Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Some Arsenal fans react to reported target's £52.3m asking price

Shamanth Jayaram
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on August 23, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Valencia's Rodrigo.

Rodrigo of Valencia CF warms up during the Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Valencia CF at Estadio de Mendizorroza on March 6, 2020 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

The Mirror reported last week that Arsenal were interested in signing Valencia's Rodrigo in the upcoming summer transfer window. 

The Spaniard was reportedly being viewed as a replacement to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who will enter the final year of his contract at Arsenal very soon. 

The Gunners will have to make a bold decision soon regarding their star striker. If they can't convince Aubameyang to pen a new deal, he will have to be sold to avoid losing him on a free at the end of next season. 

 

Rodrigo is among other names being linked with a move to the Emirates but it is unlikely that the move will materialise for multiple reasons. 

AS have claimed today that Valencia will demand a staggering £52.3 million for their forward - A fee which Arsenal are unlikely to pay, especially in this transfer window. 

Rodrigo turned 29 last month and an investment that big on a player who is likely to fade in a few years time would seem to be a bad move. 

Rodrigo Moreno of Valencia reacts during the Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Valencia CF at Estadio de Mendizorroza on March 06, 2020 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

The former Benfica man has scored just twice in the league this season - 15 goals less than the man who he is tipped to replace at the Emirates. 

All of the above reasons have convinced Arsenal fans that he is not the man for the Gunners and a few of them took to Twitter to let their feelings known. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (CL) and Arsenal's French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi (CR) celebrate after Aubameyang latched onto Guendouzi's pass to score their...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch