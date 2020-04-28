Some Arsenal fans react to reported target's £52.3m asking price

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Valencia's Rodrigo.

The Mirror reported last week that Arsenal were interested in signing Valencia's Rodrigo in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Spaniard was reportedly being viewed as a replacement to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who will enter the final year of his contract at Arsenal very soon.

The Gunners will have to make a bold decision soon regarding their star striker. If they can't convince Aubameyang to pen a new deal, he will have to be sold to avoid losing him on a free at the end of next season.

Rodrigo is among other names being linked with a move to the Emirates but it is unlikely that the move will materialise for multiple reasons.

AS have claimed today that Valencia will demand a staggering £52.3 million for their forward - A fee which Arsenal are unlikely to pay, especially in this transfer window.

Rodrigo turned 29 last month and an investment that big on a player who is likely to fade in a few years time would seem to be a bad move.

The former Benfica man has scored just twice in the league this season - 15 goals less than the man who he is tipped to replace at the Emirates.

All of the above reasons have convinced Arsenal fans that he is not the man for the Gunners and a few of them took to Twitter to let their feelings known.

60 mil ok — Mohit ⍨ (@AfcMKay) April 27, 2020

He aint worth 30 mil — IvanBa (@Ivanba213) April 27, 2020

€60 million for a 29 year old transfer listed striker with 2 goals in 21 games, even the biggest con artist won't pull this off. — Rex Ogiri (@Rexington87) April 27, 2020

He isnt even worth 20m

Valencia can really be dora the explorer-like at times — Gabriel Nwoye (@GabrielNwoye1) April 27, 2020

Let him go wolves — Brad (@Bellairs_) April 27, 2020

We would be better paying Auba 400K a week for 2 years extra — Wenger's Wonga (@dude_javis) April 27, 2020

60 mil for a barley average 29 year old striker. My god — Home Stake (@Homestake1) April 27, 2020