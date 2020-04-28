Report: Everton close to signing Barcelona defender for £17.4 million

The Toffees have been busy in the transfer market despite the standstill in football across Europe.

Spanish outlet Sport have claimed that Barcelona and Everton are close to reaching an agreement for the transfer of Jean Clair Todibo in the summer.

The Toffees are on the market for a new central defender. Mason Holgate, Michael Keane and Yerry Mina are the only centre-halves available to Carlo Ancelotti which makes the need for new bodies at the back very high.

Todibo is currently on loan in Germany at Schalke where he has had a brilliant time. The 20-year-old has played just seven times since his January move to the Royal Blues but has impressed hugely, so much so that he was given the player of the month award in February.

Schalke have reportedly asked Barcelona to extend his loan deal by another year but that offer has been turned down by the defending La Liga champions.

Everton are said to have contacted Barcelona weeks ago to know their intentions and have received positive signals from them.

The relationship between the two clubs is very good thanks to their previous deals involving Andre Gomes, Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne and it looks like Todibo will be the latest Barcelona player to make the move to Merseyside.

Barcelona are reportedly demanding £21.7 million for their young defender but Everton are close to finalising a deal for £17.4 million with the remaining £4.3 million to be paid subject to bonuses.

The young central defender has all the qualities to succeed at the top level. He has learnt from the best at Barcelona alongside Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti with Todibo naming the latter as one of his idols. (FCBarcelona.com)

Todibo will certainly be an exciting signing for the Toffees and under Ancelotti, he can fulfil his massive potential to become one of the top defenders in the world in the coming years.