Midfielder Mourinho wants would make Tottenham's midfield world-class

Jose Mourinho's first full season at Tottenham could feature one of the best midfield trios in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho's time at Tottenham has produced mixed results so far. Spurs have shown what they are capable of on a few occasions but there have been games where they have looked average at best this season.

Christian Eriksen leaving the club in January didn't do Mourinho any favours but even with the Dane in the starting line-up, it always seemed that there was something missing in Tottenham's midfield.

Nobody knows Eric Dier's best position yet, Harry Winks has been hugely inconsistent while summer signing Tanguy Ndombele has failed to live up to all the hype.

Mourinho needs to find a solution to fix his underperforming midfield and it seems like he has a plan to get it up to the level that he wants.

The Mail have claimed today that Mourinho has made it clear to Daniel Levy that he wants Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at Tottenham in the summer window.

The Spurs boss is said to be a long time admirer of the Serb and his style of play tells you exactly why. Mourinho likes his midfielders to be positionally disciplined while at the same time, being capable of initiating and being part of his side's counter-attack.

Milinkovic-Savic does exactly that. The 25-year-old can play anywhere across central midfield and is capable of being a threat offensively as well as acting as a shield to the backline when without the ball.

Giovani Lo Celso has arguably been Tottenham's best midfielder this season and he is guaranteed to be a regular starter for Spurs next campaign.

Ndombele has had his differences with Mourinho but he will come good as long as the Spurs boss remains patient with him.

With Ndombele, Lo Celso and potentially Milinkovic-Savic in a three-man midfield, Spurs have a trio who are capable of working efficiently with or without possession of the ball.

The balance between attack and defence that this trio can potentially bring to the table is exactly what Mourinho likes in his teams and this could prove to be pivotal to his success at Tottenham.

Milinkovic-Savic would certainly complete Spurs' midfield and make them one of the best partnerships in the league. With the trio all being under 25 years of age, Tottenham can easily count on them for the next five years which gives them that fantastic value for money that Levy always looks for.