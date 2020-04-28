Reported Tottenham target was compared to Zinedine Zidane

Could Spurs now bring Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to the Premier League from Lazio?

The footballing world is filled with ‘new Messis’, ‘new Ronaldos’ and ‘new Neymars’.

But while those comparisons are often little more than the product of relentless transfer speculation and four minute YouTube montages, there is something scarily accurate about Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s ‘new Pogba’ nickname.

Like the Frenchman, the Lazio talisman is a rangy, 6ft something central midfielder with the technique to match his fearsome physique. Blessed with a magical first touch, a rocket of a shot and an awesome aerial ability that so often goes unnoticed, Milinkovic-Savic can do everything Pogba can.

He is even at his brilliant best in that inverted left-hand side position that Pogba made his trademark at Juventus.

"When Sergej came to Italy, he was compared with Pogba, because at that moment it was probably the easiest comparison to make in terms of characteristics," Milinkovic-Savic’s agent, former Chelsea forward Mateja Kezman, has told Mozzart Sport.

"I do really respect Pogba, let's be clear, and other linkers who can run and work for the team, but I think now Sergej has different and better quality than Pogba.

"He has remarkable attributes and you'll not find another player in the world with that power, muscular structure and height combined with technique and tactical awareness. He has the touch of a Brazilian and some of the things he does remind me of Zinedine Zidane.”

With The Mail claiming that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a Serbian international who will cost at least £50 million, a man who appears to live permanently in newspaper gossip columns could finally be about to join Pogba in the Premier League this summer.

And as long as the World Cup winner is expected to stick around for one more season at Old Trafford, ‘SMS’ may finally have the perfect chance to prove that he is more than the ‘new Pogba’.

Better than Pogba, perhaps.