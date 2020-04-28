Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Serie A

Reported Tottenham target was compared to Zinedine Zidane

Danny Owen
Paul Pogba of Manchester United is put under pressure by Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Could Spurs now bring Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to the Premier League from Lazio?

Lazio's Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic pictured during the warm up prior to during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and SS Lazio at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on February 23,...

The footballing world is filled with ‘new Messis’, ‘new Ronaldos’ and ‘new Neymars’.

But while those comparisons are often little more than the product of relentless transfer speculation and four minute YouTube montages, there is something scarily accurate about Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s ‘new Pogba’ nickname.

Like the Frenchman, the Lazio talisman is a rangy, 6ft something central midfielder with the technique to match his fearsome physique. Blessed with a magical first touch, a rocket of a shot and an awesome aerial ability that so often goes unnoticed, Milinkovic-Savic can do everything Pogba can.

He is even at his brilliant best in that inverted left-hand side position that Pogba made his trademark at Juventus.

"When Sergej came to Italy, he was compared with Pogba, because at that moment it was probably the easiest comparison to make in terms of characteristics," Milinkovic-Savic’s agent, former Chelsea forward Mateja Kezman, has told Mozzart Sport.

"I do really respect Pogba, let's be clear, and other linkers who can run and work for the team, but I think now Sergej has different and better quality than Pogba.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio looks on during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

"He has remarkable attributes and you'll not find another player in the world with that power, muscular structure and height combined with technique and tactical awareness. He has the touch of a Brazilian and some of the things he does remind me of Zinedine Zidane.”

With The Mail claiming that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a Serbian international who will cost at least £50 million, a man who appears to live permanently in newspaper gossip columns could finally be about to join Pogba in the Premier League this summer.

And as long as the World Cup winner is expected to stick around for one more season at Old Trafford, ‘SMS’ may finally have the perfect chance to prove that he is more than the ‘new Pogba’.

Better than Pogba, perhaps.

Paul Pogba of Manchester United is put under pressure by Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch