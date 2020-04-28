Report: Wolves tell three of their best players they intend to keep them next season

Wolverhampton Wanderers trio Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore have been linked to Premier League rivals Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have told Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and Ruben Neves that they will start the 2020/21 season at Molineux, according to 90Min amid speculation surrounding moves to Liverpool, Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur.

Wolves might have one of the strongest squads in English football right now but, fortunately, they also have the ambition to match their quality.

With some of the richest owners in the game in the shape of Chinese billionaires Fosun International, the Black Country giants are under no pressure to sell their prized assets this summer. The chances of being railroaded into a firesale look about as slim as Aston Villa's hopes of a mid-table finish.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal and Liverpool were positioning themselves for the £70 million-rated powerhouse Traore while Jimenez, the Mexican goal-machine who is valued even higher at £80 million, has admirers on both sides of the North London divide (Star).

Portuguese playmaker Neves is also never far away from the gossip columns.

But Wolves have made their stance very clear, telling three key performers that they should forget about leaving the Midlands during the off-season. If Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are serious about crashing the Champions League party, then keeping hold of Traore, Jimenez and Neves is pretty much a must.

Neves, it has to be said, has made it clear on multiple occasions that he is loving life in Old Gold. Jimenez and Traore, however, have been flirting ever so slightly with a potential departure of late with the latter’s agent suggesting to EFE that a summer move was on the cards.

Well, not any more.