Report: Wolves could sign 'scoundrel' who Juan Riquelme loves for just £8m

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly want to beat La Liga giants Real Madrid to Penarol's Facundo Pellistri.

Wolverhampton Wanderers can sign Real Madrid target Facundo Pellistri for just £8 million this summer, according to BeIN Sports, with Juan Roman Riquelme a big fan of the Uruguayan starlet.

A Wolves side who snapped up the likes of Meritan Shabani, Bruno Jordao, Pedro Neto and Leonardo Campana over the last 12 months appear to have their heart set on another highly-rated teen talent.

Pellistri has really caught the eye since forcing his way into a Penarol side coached by former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan – though the 2010 World Cup Golden Boot winner is not the only South American legend who has been left awestruck by this diminutive number ten.

“(Pellistri) is quite a scoundrel in the way he plays, and that is very important,” says Riquelme, the Argentina legend, in quotes reported by Goal.com.

Considering that Fede Valverde has risen through the ranks at breakneck speed since joining Real from Penarol three years ago, succeeding Ballon D’Or winner Luka Modric at the heart of Zinedine Zidane’s midfield, it is no surprise that Los Blancos have been watching Pellistri closely.

And, with an £8 million release clause in his contract, he would cost only a fraction of the fees Madrid paid for fellow wonderkids Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes and Reinier Jesus.

Wolves are interested too, according to AS, and Real should not take their transfer rivals lightly. After all, there are few stepping stones more secure for a young talent with potential to reach the very top.