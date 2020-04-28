Report: West Ham could sign Moyes' 'terrific' former player in swap deal

West Ham United could reportedly lose Declan Rice to Premier League rivals Chelsea - but could Ross Barkley join David Moyes' Hammers in exchange?

West Ham United are interested in reuniting Ross Barkley with David Moyes at the London Stadium with The Telegraph reporting that the Chelsea midfielder could be part of a player-plus-cash deal involving Declan Rice.

If reports are to be believed, two England hopefuls could be about to swap places in the capital this summer.

Like Mo Salah, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne, Rice has made a real name for himself elsewhere in the Premier League after being shunted out the door by Chelsea – and The Blues will have to pay a pretty penny to resolve that particular mistake.

The Telegraph reports that West Ham want £70 million for their prized asset. Such a fee means Rice was probably beyond Chelsea’s increasingly reduced financial resources, even before the global health crisis gave the Stamford Bridge giants an almighty kick in the coffers.

Chelsea, then, will have to box clever. And offering Moyes the opportunity to reunite with a former Everton wonderkid might be the best possible way to drive down Rice’s staggering price-tag.

“Terrific player,” Moyes told BBC Radio 5 Live (26 March 2019, 9pm). “He had the physical attributes, you see he’s a strong boy and a powerful boy.”

Barkley swapped Everton for Chelsea in a £15 million deal two years ago but, after struggling for fitness and form during much of his time in West London, the 26-year-old is starting to finally shine at a bonafide Premier League giant.

With that sublime solo effort against Liverpool, star showings against both Tottenham and Everton, rarely has one player looked so determined to force his way into the England squad ahead of the now-postponed Euro 2020 tournament.

A move to West Ham, however, could give Barkley the regular game-time he so badly needs to win over Gareth Southgate.