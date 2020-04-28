Quick links

Report: Teenage talent makes contract decision amid Leeds United and Tottenham links

Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur were linked with Reegan Mimnaugh earlier this season.

According to The Scottish Sun, Hamilton Academical have given a new deal to midfielder Reegan Mimnaugh amid links to Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur.

It's claimed that the teenager has signed a new one-year deal with the Accies, meaning he will stay until 2021 given that he was supposed to be out of contract this summer.

 

Mimnaugh, 18, is another of the promising youngsters coming through Hamilton's system, alongside George Stanger, Jamie Hamilton and Lewis Smith.

Having made his debut in the 2018-19 season, Mimnaugh was expected to take a big step forward this season, but it hasn't quite happened for him.

Mimnaugh has made just five first-team appearances this season, and will now hope that the next step comes next season having signed that new deal.

The contract rules out a move to Leeds United or Tottenham Hotspur for the foreseeable future, with The Herald claiming back in December that both clubs were keen to sign him when his deal expired.

Mimnaugh's progression this season hasn't really pointed to a big move to England, but he will maybe stay on their radars for the future.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

