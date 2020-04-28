Report suggests West Ham's £17m deal for loanee is just a matter of time

West Ham United brought Tomas Soucek to the Premier League in January with the Slavia Prague captain impressing David Moyes at the London Stadium.

West Ham United are very interested in signing Tomas Soucek in a near £17 million permanent deal this summer, according to Football London, despite a loan spell which has been truncated by the global health crisis.

There is only so much one man can do.

Time and time again in the first half of the season, Declan Rice produced a performance beyond his tender years only to be left exposed by the lack of support around him in a one-paced and vulnerable West Ham midfield.

So the signing of Slavia Prague captain Soucek, after a series of impressive displays in the Champions League group stages, was very well received at the London Stadium.

With his height, energy and technical ability, the rangy Czech Republic international made an immediate impact under David Moyes after joining on a short-term deal in January, the perfect foil for a talented if limited Rice-Mark Noble partnership.

But, with the Premier League season on pause indefinitely, Soucek might have worried whether a permanent move would pass him by after just four appearances in the English top flight. Fortunately for him, however, the worldwide problem will not stand in West Han’s way of handing the 25-year-old a long-term contract.

Football London reports that The Hammers have an option to sign Soucek for just shy of £17 million and they still plan on making that happen.

And Soucek, though his appearances have been fleeting thus far, looks like the final piece in Moyes’ midfield jigsaw.