Report suggests Newcastle's managerial target could sign 30-cap veteran who 'loves' him

Newcastle United reportedly want to hire Luciano Spalletti as Steve Bruce's replacement - could Radja Nainggolan also swap Serie A for Premier League?

Not everyone ‘gets’ Radja Nainggolan.

But if there is one man who can coax a tune out of this tattooed, chain-smoking, nightclub frequenting midfield dynamo, it is Luciano Spalletti.

“He is a great coach, he brought Inter back into the Champions League so he should be given the credit for that,” Nainggolan, who joined forces with the straight-talking tactician at Inter Milan after sparks flew at Roma, told Sport Mediaset.

“I love him. Spalletti, for me, is the best coach I have ever had," he adds during an Instagram Live session.

The feeling, it seems, is mutual.

Nainggolan’s penchant for ‘extra-curricular activities’ might have put off the likes of Roberto Martinez and Antonio Conte but, under Spalletti at Roma, the Belgian battering ram became one of the most influential midfielders in Europe.

It was the 61-year-old former Zenit St Petersburg boss who came up with the inspired idea to push Nainggolan forward into something resembling a ‘number ten’ role too. The former box-to-box enforcer then responded with a career-best 14 goals across the 2016/17 campaign.

So with Spalletti becoming the latest name to be linked with taking Steve Bruce’s job at Newcastle United, it was only going to be a matter of time before Nainggolan’s name was thrown into the mix (Calciomercato).

And, according to reports, a relationship that could rival the famed power couple that is Harry Redknapp, Niko Kranjcar could be back in each other’s arms at St James’ Park one day soon.