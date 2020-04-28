Quick links

Newcastle United

Serie A

Premier League

Report suggests Newcastle's managerial target could sign 30-cap veteran who 'loves' him

Danny Owen
Newcastle fans unveil a banner before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United reportedly want to hire Luciano Spalletti as Steve Bruce's replacement - could Radja Nainggolan also swap Serie A for Premier League?

Luciano Spalletti compliments with Radja Nainggolan during the Italian Serie A football match between A.S. Roma and F.C. Bologna at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, on november 06, 2016.

Not everyone ‘gets’ Radja Nainggolan.

But if there is one man who can coax a tune out of this tattooed, chain-smoking, nightclub frequenting midfield dynamo, it is Luciano Spalletti.

“He is a great coach, he brought Inter back into the Champions League so he should be given the credit for that,” Nainggolan, who joined forces with the straight-talking tactician at Inter Milan after sparks flew at Roma, told Sport Mediaset.

“I love him. Spalletti, for me, is the best coach I have ever had," he adds during an Instagram Live session.

The feeling, it seems, is mutual.

Nainggolan’s penchant for ‘extra-curricular activities’ might have put off the likes of Roberto Martinez and Antonio Conte but, under Spalletti at Roma, the Belgian battering ram became one of the most influential midfielders in Europe.

It was the 61-year-old former Zenit St Petersburg boss who came up with the inspired idea to push Nainggolan forward into something resembling a ‘number ten’ role too. The former box-to-box enforcer then responded with a career-best 14 goals across the 2016/17 campaign.

Radja Nainggolan and Coach Luciano Spalletti smile during FC Internazionale Official Team Photo at the club's training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on...

So with Spalletti becoming the latest name to be linked with taking Steve Bruce’s job at Newcastle United, it was only going to be a matter of time before Nainggolan’s name was thrown into the mix (Calciomercato).

And, according to reports, a relationship that could rival the famed power couple that is Harry Redknapp, Niko Kranjcar could be back in each other’s arms at St James’ Park one day soon.

Luciano Spalletti manager of FC Internazionale shouts instructions to his players during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Empoli FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 26, 2019...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch