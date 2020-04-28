Quick links

Report: Southampton desperate to sell 26-year-old, reduce price-tag by £5m

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints are reportedly hoping to get Mario Lemina off their Premier League books - will he stay at Galatasaray?

Southampton have dropped Mario Lemina’s price-tag to just £9 million with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side desperate to get the Galatasaray loanee off their books, according to Fotospor.

If you read what The Saints boss had to say about the summer transfer window, and the impact the ongoing global health crisis will have on player recruitment across the game, it is perhaps no surprise that an out-of-favour midfielder is now available for a cut-price fee.

“You have to remember that the players we want to sell will also be worth less money,” said Hasenhuttl, speaking with refreshing openness to the Daily Echo.

Lemina, the £18 million signing from Juventus, is one of a host of big-name, high-earners who will be shoved out of the door sooner rather than later. Guido Carrillo, Moi Elyounoussi and Wesley Hoedt are also up for sale, according to The Independent.

Now, Southampton had given Galatasaray the option to sign Lemina permanently for £14 million.

But, with the Premier League outfit now desperate to give their coffers a much-needed financial boost, a man who played against Real Madrid in the 2017 Champions League final has seen his price-tag drop by a further £5 million.

Unfortunately, Fotospor suggests that a cash-strapped Galatasaray might still struggle to keep Lemina in Istanbul beyond this season. Southampton’s hopes of cashing in on an unwanted, out-of-favour player might just have become a lot more difficult.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

